PS5 Consoles to Potentially Receive Legacy PS3 Features

It looks like PlayStation 5 consoles could soon receive legacy features that were previously seen on PlayStation 3. For the most part, Sony is a company that has always been focused more on the future rather than looking into the past when it comes to its various PlayStation consoles. As such, it's normal to see features that were seen on one platform not carry over in a hardware transition. Despite this, a new patent from Sony seems to now suggest that the Japanese tech corporation could soon bring back some popular aspects of the PS3 in a big way.

As discovered by Game Rant, Sony recently filed a patent at the end of June 2022 that suggests the PS5 could be receiving some major new compatibility features in the future. Specifically, this patent, which is formally titled "Systems and Methods For Converting A Legacy Code Into An Updated Code" touches on enabling old peripherals to be compatible on a PS5 console for the purposes of emulation. Most of these peripherals in mention happen to be related to the PS3 and include the EyeToy, a Sony media remote control, previous DualShock controllers, and even a handheld platform that is likely the PSP Go.

Likely the most interesting aspect of this patent is that it suggests Sony could look to make these former peripherals compatible with PS5 for the purpose of PS3 emulation. At this point in time, the PS5 isn't backward compatible with PS3 and games from that era can only be played on the hardware via streaming associated with PlayStation Plus. That being said, we've heard in the past that Sony could still be looking into giving the PS5 the ability to play PS3 games natively one day. And while we still don't know if that will ever come to fruition, this patent could suggest that backward compatibility is still being worked on.

What are your thoughts on this new patent that has been filed by Sony? And do you think that it's only a matter of time until PS3 games become backward compatible on PS5? Give me your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]