PS5 Game Returnal Gets PC Release Date

PlayStation's Returnal is finally coming to the PC platform next month, PlayStation and developer Housemarque announced this week. The challenging shooter was confirmed for the PC platform last month during The Game Awards 2022 and is now confirmed for a February 15th release date. Alongside this announcement, PlayStation also shared a rundown of the features the PC version will support, a trailer showing these features off, and the specs to give a better idea of what kind of system you'll need to run the game.

The specs for Returnal can be seen in full here and show that you'll need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 580 at a minimum to run the game, and those who want to enable ray tracing will need a NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, so you're good to go if you fall anywhere between those. It's worth pointing out that the game calls for 16GB of RAM at a minimum.

As for the features supported, Returnal on the PC platform will include NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR depending on what graphics card you have. Ray tracing, a feature supported on the PS5, is back here, too, and will now apply to reflections as well. Ultrawide views and 3D audio are also parts of the Returnal package.

You'll be able to play the game with a keyboard and mouse if you choose to do so, but PlayStation urged players to consider using a DualSense instead. Given how impeccably Returnal implemented the features of the DualSense (that in particular was one of the most praised aspects of the game in our review), we'd suggest the same.

"All of this is best experienced on a DualSense controller in its full haptic feedback and adaptive trigger glory," the PlayStation Blog post about the game's PC release said. "Experience each encounter with nudges and rumbling cues coming directly to your fingertips, adding an extra layer of communication as an advantage to the player. Support for Keyboard & Mouse is also available, along with a wide range of customisation options to tailor the controls to whatever suits you."