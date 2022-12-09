PS5 Game Returnal Finally Revealed for PC

During the pre-show for The Game Awards, PlayStation and developer Housemarque finally confirmed the long-awaited arrival of Returnal on the PC platform. The PlayStation 5 game that released in April 2021 has been one that's shown up time and time again in leaks and rumors supposedly pointing to a PC release for the game, though Sony hadn't officially said anything about it up until this point. A release date for the PC version of Returnal was unfortunately not announced, however, but given how many times it's been spotted on Steam, it shouldn't be long now before we get more info about the PC port.

The release of Returnal on the PC was confirmed in a trailer shown at The Game Awards before things really got underway with that trailer shown below. Of course, if you've been following along with Returnal since its release on the PS5, you'll probably already know pretty much everything about the game that you need to. It's tough, has lots of bullets flying everywhere, and is particularly unforgiving with its progression mechanics (though it's gotten better over time with updates).

With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Mb49WSULAo — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

If you haven't been keeping up with Returnal but are now interested after seeing it during The Game Awards along with all its accolades, the PS5 listing for it shares more info about what to expect:

"After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival," a preview of the PS5 and soon to be PC game said. "Again and again, she's defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you'll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time."

Returnal does not yet have a PC release date, but Sony says to expect it to come to the platform "soon."