2026 Xbox Series X Exclusive Coming to PS5 Next Week

A 2026 Xbox Series X console exclusive is coming to PS5 next week. A console exclusive, for those unfamiliar with the term, refers to a game only available on a single console platform, in addition to PC. In this case, the game came to PC in 2025, and then came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on June 30 of this year. Right now, the only consoles it is available on are these consoles, but this will change on October 29. On October 29, the game is ending its Xbox console exclusivity and coming to both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, priced at $7.99, just like it is on other platforms.

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More precisely, come October 29, more console users will get their hands on Nuggets Entertainment’s co-op adventure game, RV There Yet. The debut effort from the developer was released with a score of just 72 on Metacritic, which isn’t a terrible score, but it’s not good either. According to user reviews, though, it is an under-rating. To this end, on Steam it has an 89% approval rating, and this is across 32,146 user reviews. This is a very large sample size, which suggests that this isn’t a fluke score. This more or less lines up with its 4/5 score on the Xbox Store, which is based on 1,200 user reviews. As you can tell by the disparity in the number of reviews, the game is much more popular on Steam, where indie games and indie games of this genre, in particular, tend to be more popular than on console.

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“One of the Best Co-Op Games”

In the game, you and your buddies are on your way home following a very relaxing vacation, but the trip forces you to take an alternate route through the backcountry. The problem is this route is hardly conventional. Compounding the problem, you are driving an RV. Nonetheless, the game is only completed if you find the exit to Route 65.

“This is one of the best co-op games I’ve played,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the game. “Honestly, absolutely worth the money and time.

And such a well-crafted ending!”

Another user review adds, “Phenomenal game; it has so much charm. Took friends and me 25 hrs to complete, and he had a great time playing. It’s in our top 5 games we have ever played. 10/10 as long as you are willing to get past some tricky bits; it’s very rewarding.”

When RV There Yet arrives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, it will have cross-play with both Xbox Series X and PC. Meanwhile, if this new PS5 release doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are plenty of other options, including a new 96/100 Square Enix RPG.