New Square Enix RPG Releases to 96/100 PS5 Score

Square Enix has released a new RPG, and PS5 fans are loving it. Last week, a new PS5 console-exclusive open-world RPG scored the same exact score, which means RPG PlayStation fans have been enjoying life. This new Square Enix RPG is a completely different type of RPG, and the last stop on the 2026 RPG train, which has already given PS5 users the likes of Crimson Desert, Nioh 3, and The Blood of Dawnwalker. Now, it has given PS5 users a great Final Fantasy game to cap the year.

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In addition to a new PS3 remaster, in particular, PS5 fans are really enjoying Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Resonance, which is actually an adaptation of a previously released Final Fantasy game called Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Specifically, the mobile game’s first story arc. That said, when Final Fantasy Resonance debuted with an 86 on Metacritic, it seemed inevitable that PS5 users, especially the hardcore Final Fantasy fans who would define the launch base, would enjoy the new release. And they are. To this end, it has a 4.8 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 5,400 user reviews. For reference, on a 100-point scale, this is a score of 96/100. Among relevant new releases, this is one of the best-scoring games on the PlayStation Store this month.

On the PlayStation Store, where it costs $50, 91% of its user reviews are a perfect 5/5. The next most common score is a 4/5, with 4% of the share. The rest make up only 5% of the share, combined.

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SNES-Era Final Fantasy

As you can tell by the trailer above, Final Fantasy Resonance is specifically for those who miss the SNES-era games, which, for some, is where the series peaked. To this end, it is the first Final Fantasy game to join the HD-2D lineup that is meant to look both new and nostalgic at the same time.

In the game, a fantasy kingdom has been thrown into utter chaos after a mysterious knight shows up and begins to destroy the ancient and magical crystals that protect the kingdom and world at large. In step two knights from the kingdom who must stop him.

Final Fantasy Resonance was just released yesterday, October 22, so data on how long it takes to beat is currently insufficient, but early estimates put the game at around 30 to 40 hours, though seeing everything the game offers may bring this range to 60 to 80 hours.

This new release from Square Enix comes right as it brings back a classic stealth-action game from the 2010s and makes it free for some. Meanwhile, Square Enix RPG purists will be excited to hear that one of the best Square Enix RPGs of the 2010s is reportedly finally getting a follow-up.