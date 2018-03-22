PUBG Replay Software May Eventually Allow Ad Space

When the hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) added the 3D replay tech from Minkonet, players were excited to see the new feature. It also helped add the developer team when looking at potential cheaters in their ongoing war against in-game hackers. Turns out that this feature will have even more of a purpose, because the company that created it is opening it up for publishers to be able to monetize their games.

How the replay feature works is that it allows players to completely replay their entire match. The file is then saved within the game itself to be viewed at anytime. This also includes the infamous death cam to see if that sniper shot was all skill, or with the help of the enemy aim bot.

To elaborate on the feature, Minkonet has revealed that ad space is now available to purchase in order to advertise within the game. For those worried ads are suddenly going to be taking over the entire game, never fear! Each advertisement will only be available during the replay as it is being watched. It won’t affect gameplay at all and you’re not suddenly going to be seeing flashing messages across the screen when you drop down.

They are also looking at replacing in-game objects with ads … perhaps as a poster on the side of a wall or a billboard in the middle of nowhere. They haven’t given details on those particular plans yet but sure, why not check out something about Doritos while bleeding out slowly. Sounds like a good time.

For really active players, there will even be an incentive to interact with these ads. For players that choose to engage with whatever advertisement they find, special rewards can be unlocked – this, honestly, means a boom in the loot crate market and we’re sure we’ll see things like “pepsi-sponsored jackets” and things of the sort. What would really be funny is if Epic Games bought out their ad space and players see the Fortnite Battle Royale sign plastered all over the desert.

Additionally, don’t think you can escape it with some sort of ad-blocker. These ads will be completely retextured into the game, making it a part of the game completely.

