PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 29.1 Is Out Now on Consoles With Patch Notes

Last month, PUBG Studios revealed its 2024 roadmap for PUBG: Battlegrounds, giving players an early look at what to expect from the battle royale over the next several months. Included in that rundown of upcoming features was the addition of destructible terrain. Earlier today, the PUBG team revealed Update 29.1, bringing a chunky new patch to the console version of Battlegrounds. One of the many new features in Update 29.1 is "the first chapter" of destructible terrain, which players will find on Rondo. It'll come to other areas of the game in the future, so think of this as more of a test run.

It's worth noting that things like concrete and rocks are not destructible, so don't expect to blow up everything on the updated map. That said, you'll still be able to open up creative new cover options or make unexpected new firing lines to take down your opponents. Rondo is also getting a new melee weapon in the form of a pickaxe, which is fitting given that you can now carve up terrain. There are also been several updates to gunplay and a bevy of new bug fixes.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 29.1 on consoles. PUBG: Battlegrounds is available now on PlayStation, mobile, Xbox, and PC.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 29.1 Patch Notes

World: Rondo

※ The following features are available only in Rondo.

New Feature: Destructible Terrain

Unveiling the Destructible Terrain feature, the first chapter of the environmental destruction feature we've announced in our 2024 Roadmap

You can now destroy terrain to create cover when engaging in a battle within open areas.

Terrain made of concrete, cement, rock, or stone is not destructible.

destructible. The Frag Grenade, Mortar, Panzerfaust, Sticky Bomb, C4, vehicle explosion, and Pickaxe can be used to destroy terrain.

The maximum depth of destruction is 1.3m.

If you destroy terrain near an externally located wall, the terrain beyond the wall will also be destroyed.

Objects within the destruction range will only be destroyed if they were previously destructible.

Items in the area of effect will not be destroyed, and installed items will be converted into dropped items. Folded Shields installed within the destruction range will have their durability reduced, and deployed Emergency Pickup will not be canceled.



< Dev's Comment >

We've all had moments of frustration when we faced enemies in areas with limited cover. The Destructible Terrain feature we're introducing with this update was designed to provide a breakthrough in such situations. As outlined in our roadmap, our goal is to go beyond mere environmental destruction and open up new strategies and tactics. Through this addition, we aim to infuse PUBG with greater dynamism and unpredictability, fostering advanced strategy. Furthermore, we will continue to develop and expand upon the environmental destruction feature, including this update's destructible terrain feature.

New Weapon: Pickaxe

Introducing Rondo's new melee weapon, the Pickaxe! Looks quite perfect for destroying terrain, doesn't it?

Inventory slot: Melee Weapons

Damage: 60

Weight: 40

Can be used to destroy terrain.

World spawns.

EMP Zone

The following changes have been made to the EMP Zone to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

The frequency of occurrence has been reduced.

Will not be created after Phase 2.

The time it takes for the EMP Zone to activate after the warning message has increased.

The explosion sound upon creation has slightly decreased.

Emergency Cover Flare

Modifications have been made to the Emergency Cover airdrops deployed when you throw an Emergency Cover Flare.

Emergency Cover airdrops per Emergency Cover Flare: 3 → 2

The size has been slightly reduced.

Both the distance between each airdrop and its descending speed have been reduced.

In-Game Challenges

We've improved the In-Game Challenges in response to player feedback.

Challenges

Some challenges have been removed or modified due to their misalignment with the difficulty level, being too challenging to complete, or overlapping with the rewards. Additionally, new challenges have been added. e.g., Loot 1 Self-AED

The challenges that require you to travel a certain distance or deal a certain amount of damage have been modified.

Rewards

Rewards that overlap with the challenges or have low acquisition rates have been removed or changed.

The number of Emergency Cover Flares available as rewards has decreased.

Area Modifications

Taking into account player feedback and thorough gameplay analysis, we've enhanced some of the terrain, objects, and environmental elements within Rondo that were hindering active engagements or increasing the difficulty beyond our intentions.

Lo Hua Xing

Reduced the height of the railings in front of the antennas.

The statues behind the buildings near the river have been replaced.

The railings and windows on the Market's second floor have been removed.

Improved environmental objects that obstruct the player's view.

Modified specific objects that discourage active gameplay and added new objects.

Other Areas

A bridge has been added to the South of Rai An.

Added new objects and ridgelines to areas with limited cover while also improving the terrain in these areas.

Enhanced the textures and resolution of some environmental elements.

Minimap

Minimap has been updated to mirror the above changes.

Gunplay

Based on player feedback, we're making the following gunplay adjustments.

SCAR-L

Rate of fire: 625 RPM → 650 RPM

Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 4%.

Vertical recoil decreased by approximately 4%.

AKM

Damage: 47 → 48

Panzerfaust

An equipping animation has been added.

The spawn rate at the Cable Car spot has been reduced, while the general world spawn rate in Vikendi has been increased.

Mk12

The sound of gunfire when equipped with the Suppressor has slightly increased.

Firing From the Driver's Seat

Limited the angle at which you can aim when firing from the driver's seat of vehicles other than the Motorbike/Dirt Bike/Mountain Bike/Quad.

Increased bullet dispersion when firing from the driver's seat of all vehicles.

< Dev's Comment >

In this gunplay update, we've incorporated some of the insights you shared with us, focusing on minor adjustments and balance tweaks rather than significant shifts in the meta.

After considering player feedback highlighting the limited usability and low win rates of the SCAR-L and AKM, we've implemented adjustments to enhance their performance. Firstly, we've introduced a slight damage boost for the AKM to provide it with a competitive edge in terms of damage output, among other ARs. Additionally, we've made alterations to the SCAR-L, which include a slight increase in its rate of fire and a reduction of both vertical and horizontal recoil by 4%. These recoil adjustments aim to offset the perceived increase in recoil resulting from the rate of fire adjustment. The revamped SCAR-L, now boasting reduced recoil and a slightly higher DPS, is available in Update 29.1.

Many of you probably have been eliminated in a flash by the Panzerfaust in hot drops or close-quarter combat. As an explosive weapon, the Panzerfaust is intended to deliver significant firepower. However, we've recognized that its current state, allowing for rapid firing with limited opportunity for opponents to react, has posed a challenge. Feedback on the Panzerfaust has been diverse, ranging from player sentiments to input from Esports leagues. As a response, we're introducing a new equipping animation for the Panzerfaust, which prevents firing immediately after picking up or equipping the weapon.

The Mk12 currently stands as the prevailing choice among DMR weapons, and we've received significant feedback about the difficulty in discerning its firing sound when equipped with the Suppressor, especially in comparison to other DMRs. This has raised concerns about the weapon potentially being overpowered when both the Suppressor and the Lightweight Grip are attached. Consequently, although we are keeping the Mk12 unchanged for now, we are slightly increasing the gunfire sound when the Suppressor is attached. This adjustment aims to enhance its visibility during mid-range engagements.

While not commonly utilized, we've noticed that firing from the driver's seat can be remarkably effective in Solo mode, posing a challenge for opponents. This tactic can provide a significant advantage in specific directions since the driver can take cover within the vehicle and fire from multiple angles. To address this, we've implemented adjustments to make it more realistic. By considering arm positioning and the vehicle's structure, we've restricted firing angles to prevent shooting excessively far to the rear. Additionally, we've increased bullet dispersion to reflect the inherent difficulty of firing one-handed.

Collaboration: Ducati

Experience unparalleled speed and sophistication with the new Ducati Special Vehicle skins.

Ducati Container

An exclusive Ducati container is available on the starting islands of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Taego, Deston, and Rondo.

The container can only be unlocked by players who own Ducati skins.

Only the player who unlocks the container and their teammates can operate or ride in the Ducati vehicle.

This feature can be utilized from the start of the match until players board the plane; once they do, the previously positioned container and the Ducati vehicle will disappear.

Available in Normal Match, Ranked, and Casual Mode.

The Ducati containers are available for one month.

Misc.

Customize – Vehicle – Special Skins – Edit Skin Even after the conclusion of the sales/rewards period, unacquired items will remain visible, distinguished by a lock icon.

Ranked

Season 29

Rondo has been added to the map pool with a 10% matchmaking probability. Number of players: 64 Weather: Sunny The Emergency Cover Flare and Stun Gun have been added as world spawn items, and Additional Starting Planes are available. The Market, In-Game Challenges, Pickaxe, Self-AED, Spike Trap, and C4 are not available. The Pico Bus has been added. The Esports version of Blanc will spawn at the Blanc's fixed vehicle spawn spot.

The leaderboard will reset after the live server maintenance.

Check out your final Tier from the previous season through your Career page.

Season 28 Rewards

Below are the rewards you'll be receiving based on your final Tier from the previous Ranked season.

Bronze – Bronze PUBG ID Emblem

Silver – Silver PUBG ID Emblem

Gold – Gold PUBG ID Emblem, Ranked Parachute Skin

Platinum – Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem, Ranked Parachute Skin, Platinum Medal

Diamond – Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem, Ranked Parachute Skin, Platinum, Diamond Medal

Master- Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem, Animated Master Nameplate, Ranked Parachute Skin, Platinum, Diamond, Master Medal

Top 500 – Bonus rewards for Top 500 Players: Animated Top 500 PUBG ID Emblem and Animated Top 500 Nameplate

The Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season.

Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season. Rewards can be found in your Inventory/Edit Profile page once Season 29 starts.

Once Season 29 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute and Medal will be withdrawn.

World: Erangel

Hall of Fame

Erangel's Hall of Fame has been updated to commemorate the winning team of PGC 2023, Danawa e-sports. The Hall of Fame includes: Photos Trophy Crest Uniform Honor Board Poster



The festive 7th anniversary venue, cafeterias, and decorations have been removed from Erangel. Thank you again for all your heartwarming birthday wishes!

Gameplay

Bot Refinement

To make players' interaction with bots a meaningful experience, we've enhanced bots' movement and behavior patterns to make them smarter.

Survivor Pass

System Updates

UX

Single click on the mission area within the Pass lobby banner takes you to the mission page.

A new yellow dot notification will keep you informed on new weekly missions.

A confirmation dialogue appears when claiming rewards.

Entering the rewards page automatically highlights the highest available reward track.

A bulk claim feature has been added for claiming multiple rewards.

Rewards

The 20% BP Boost is now available as a free reward for all players, while an additional 30% BP Boost reward has been added to the Premium Pass. Therefore, Premium Pass holders can maximize their gains with a cumulative BP Boost of up to 60%.

Players opting not to upgrade their Pass can now obtain more free rewards: an outfit set and 100 G-COIN. Note: The overall G-COIN reward for Premium Pass holders remains unchanged at 500 G-COIN.

A Polymer (x600) reward has been added to the Premium Pass.

From Lv. 30 onwards, each level-up grants Premium Pass holders an additional 1500 BP.

A new Survivor Pass: Comic Chaos is prepared for the 29.1 update. Read more details on the April Store Update announcement!

Workshop

Special Crafting

Introducing the new Special Vehicle skins – craftable only through Special Crafting at the Workshop! Check out the full details on the upcoming PUBG x Ducati announcement.

Special Crafting Closing Date

※ The Special Crafting – Ducati tab will be accessible only until the following dates. Make sure to use up your Ducati Tokens before the closing date!

PC UTC: May 13, 12 AM

Console UTC: May 21, 1 AM



Artisan Crafting

Two new costume sets have been added to Artisan Crafting.

Chrono Retro Commando Set – 100 Artisan Tokens

Clockwork Carnage Set – 100 Artisan Tokens

Mastery Medal

Eleven new Combat and Survival medals that can be obtained through gameplay have been added.

New Medals

Newly earned medals will be visible on the End of Match page.

The general kill condition applies to the medals obtainable through killing enemies with specific weapons.

Supplies for the Out of Stock medal include BRDM and Care Package.

The Four-midable medal is obtainable for every four kills per match.

The condition for the Bird's Eye View medal includes ground movement.

Performance

Enhanced performance stability in situations where multiple players are gathered.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Chicken Dinner medal is not awarded if you leave the match immediately after killing the last enemy of the session before the WWCD screen.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, removing AR Extended Magazines would not retrieve loaded ammo.

Fixed an issue where the Tutorial mission – 'Make a Team and Start a Match' – fails to complete.

Fixed an issue where players in vehicles are unable to obtain items from Weapon Crates in the Intense Battle Royale mode or the rewards from Rondo In-Game Challenges.

Fixed the zeroing discrepancy in the Beryl M762's Iron Sight.

Fixed an issue where clicking the Holster Weapon or Change Weapon button while throwing C4 would cause an abnormal increase in the C4's throw distance.

Fixed an issue where, following a Ranked match, the Ready button is disabled for all party members except for the last player to return to the lobby.

(PC) Fixed an issue where the Emergency Cover airdrops are not displayed correctly in Replays.

(PC) Fixed an issue where clicking the 'Reload Previous Equipment' button on the Training Ground would equip the character with the deleted Utility Belt.

(Console) Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter the Arcade during game installation under a specific condition.

World

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and some other general Paramo and Rondo issues.

Fixed an issue where some trees in Rondo are floating in the air.

Fixed an issue in Paramo where the character falls beneath the ground at a specific spot.

Fixed an issue where parts of the wind turbines in Rondo are missing.

Fixed a typo on the Chinese letters on a specific building in Rondo.

Fixed the issue of undamageable zombies spawning in Erangel.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue where the 'Notice Before Pass Ends' text overlaps with the mission list when you enter the lobby.

Fixed translation errors of the Tutorial missions in the Ukrainian language setting.

Fixed an issue where the Female Face 16 is incorrectly labeled as male in the Traditional Chinese language setting.

Fixed an issue where the progressive levels of the [PROGRESSIVE] White Tiger – Pan skin are missing on the Career – Overview page.

Fixed an issue where the notes are missing from the thumbnail of the Victory Dance 118 Emote.

Items & Skins

※ Clipping issue: Graphics that are shown outside the visible part of an image/object.