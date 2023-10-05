KFC Come to PUBG With Update 26.1, Full Patch Notes

PUBG doesn't do nearly as many crossovers as other battle royales like Fortnite, but that doesn't mean they never happen. In fact, since the concept started to take off in other games, the PUBG developers have started to ramp up. Recently, the game has brought in skins from Dragon Ball, Street Fighter, and several more, but the latest update is introducing the most delicious one thus far. Alongside Update 26.1, PUBG is adding a "finger lickin' good" collab with KFC. Not only are several consumable items for you to find but every gas station in Erangel has been converted into a KFC store.

Of course, that's not the only thing coming with the update. PUBG players will also be excited by the return of Tactical Gear, which was removed back in Update 25.2. It'll now be available as a world-spawn throughout the map. The update also updates drones and spotter scopes to make them a little less powerful. There have also been several changes to the Erangel map to keep the meta fresh and several gameplay updates to better balance PUBG's combat.

However, the KFC crossover is the most exciting part of this update. Once you find a store, you'll be able to place an order for one of the many KFC Chicken Combos. These will give you access to different KFC-themed foods that function like First Aid Kits, Bandages, and Energy Drinks. Unfortunately, you won't be able to place multiple orders at a single store, so you'll need to stay on the move if you want to keep topped up.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for PUBG Update 26.1. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

PUBG Update 26.1 Patch Notes

Get ready to dive into Update 26.1! Time to explore the new "secrets" of Erangel, experience Tactical Gear balance changes, and keep an eye out for our KFC collaboration. All this and more is coming your way🔥



👉 https://t.co/bpBwMoWKHX#PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS #Erangel #KFC pic.twitter.com/YbO59EoR2p — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) October 5, 2023

Map Service



※ Please note that PC players can anticipate map changes every Wednesday at 2 AM UTC, while Console players can expect the same every Thursday at 7 AM UTC.

※ In Random Map regions, larger maps have a 25% probability of being selected, while smaller maps have a 12.5% probability.

(PC) Test Server Normal Match: Erangel AS region: Squad – TPP NA region: Squad – FPP

Live Server – Normal Match Week 1: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: October 11 ~ October 18 Console: October 19 ~ October 26 Week 2: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: October 18 ~ October 25 Console: October 26 ~ November 2 Week 3: Erangel / Miramar / Vikendi / Sanhok / Paramo PC: October 25 ~ November 1 Console: November 2 ~ November 9 Week 4: Erangel / Taego / Deston / Sanhok / Karakin PC: November 1 ~ November 8 Console: November 9 ~ November 16

Live Server – Ranked Ranked: Erangel (30%) / Miramar (30%) / Taego (30%) / Vikendi (10%) The map service for Ranked is updated on a season-by-season basis.



※ Please note that the features and updates described below are subject to change or removal due to issues such as bugs, in-game problems, and community feedback. The images used are intended as visual references only; the actual game may look different as the builds are continually developed and refined before release.

Tactical Gear

Dev's comment: Tactical Gear returns this update.

Following its temporary removal in Update 25.2, we embarked on an in-depth review of the acquisition methods and the overarching influence and balance of Tactical Gear. Foremost, we recognized that providing every player with Tactical Gear detracted from the foundational gameplay experience of players landing unarmed and scavenging for items – LAND, LOOT, SURVIVE.

And thus, after carefully considering your feedback and our internal metrics, we're reintroducing Tactical Gear (with the balanced version of specific gear that gave away excessive information during the match) as a world-spawn item starting with the 26.1 Test Server.

The Test Server launches today. We encourage you to try out the updated Tactical Gear and share your thoughts.

General Changes

Tactical Gear will now world-spawn individually throughout the map.

Acquired Tactical Gear is stored directly in your Inventory.

Equipped Tactical Gear will occupy the sixth slot in the Inventory. There's a brief delay while equipping, which you can cancel.

You can loot multiple Tactical Gear, but only one can be equipped.

An equipped Tactical Gear cannot be dropped.

If you re-enter the match after a Comeback BR or through the Recall system, your previous Tactical Gear is removed, allowing for a new one to be equipped.

Tactical Gear can be stored in vehicle trunks and Tactical Packs.

Drone

Max distance: 200m → 150m

Increased acceleration noise volume.

Added a smoke effect to destroyed Drones.

An icon indicating the destroyed Drone's location has been added, visible on your screen when you have the Drone Tablet equipped.

Drones cannot be deployed when you are in a prone position.

Spotter Scope

Marker duration: 7 seconds → 5 seconds

Marking enemies concealed by smoke is no longer possible. Pre-existing markers will remain visible even if the enemy move into smoke. This applies to both Smoke Grenades and the M79.



World

Erangel

※ The following updates apply to every mode.

Area Modifications

We have enhanced areas near the center of the Erangel map that are less frequently explored by players. Stalber and the submerged village have been visually refreshed, Mylta has been given a makeover that retains its essence while offering a fresh perspective, and Ruins and Georgopol have been optimized for smoother gameplay with improved loot distribution and navigation options.

Stalber

Reorganized the area by adopting an astronomical observatory theme with a dome looking up at the sky. Revamped the entire layout, introducing new structures and looting spots. The surrounding landscape has been enhanced for better accessibility.



Boatyard

Reorganized the submerged village located between Rozhok and Ruins into a harbor themed area. Enhanced the entire layout, introducing new structures. Named it Boatyard on the Minimap.



Ruins

Revamped the entire layout to provide better accessibility when looting. Enhanced the surrounding landscape for better vehicle accessibility. Added a dirt road leading inside Ruins. Made some minor tweaks to the shape of the interior ruins.



Mylta

Blending old and new concepts, we reorganized the area into a town with a stream of water in the center and cornfields. Enhanced the general layout and looting efficiency. Added trees on the beach to provide more cover.



Georgopol Modified the overall layout, relocating some buildings. Enhanced the surrounding landscape. Added cover such as abandoned cars and trees.



Dev's comment: Erangel stands as the heart and soul of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – we believe it is a cherished map that stirs nostalgia for many of our players. Therefore, working on its update, given its iconic status, was definitely challenging. Yet, as PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS evolves, we recognized the importance of ushering Erangel into the same progressive journey.

In this update, our mission was to blend Erangel's intrinsic charm with enhancements that elevate the player experience without losing the map's foundational essence.

We began with the heart of the map, focusing on central areas which, in spite of their strategic locations, were often overlooked. After analyzing the pros and cons of these lesser-visited places, we've added some freshness into them – areas that were once generic have now been transformed with unique themes, designed to draw you in. We've also fine-tuned various elements based on player feedback to create even more dynamic combat scenarios.

We hope these refinements broaden the strategic scope, from early-game looting to crucial late-game tactics. We remain committed to enhancing Erangel, introducing new elements while amplifying the existing attributes that render Erangel truly iconic.

Secret Room

Accessible only through underground entrances in Erangel's natural surroundings, Erangel's Secret Rooms have been untouched for a long time. Only the sharpest players will have the opportunity to obtain rare items from Secret Rooms. Make sure to leave before enemies arrive since engagements here can be quite deadly!

Secret Rooms containing high-value items have been added throughout Erangel.

Secret Rooms can be accessed using the world-spawned Secret Room Keys.

Available in Normal and Custom Matches.

Spawns

Added and adjusted a small number of vehicle spawn spots in Normal Match and Ranked.

Map

In alignment with the above changes, the World Map and Minimap have been updated.

Misc.

Refined the landscape and added some trees that can be used for cover.

Adjusted the height of some containers.

Optimized overall object textures.

World Misc.

Removed the Aston Martin containers from starting areas.

Collaboration: KFC

Finger Lickin' goodness meets PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS! KFC, renowned for serving the finest Chicken Dinners, has landed in Erangel. Explore KFC stores on the revamped Erangel map and keep an eye out for upcoming KFC events!

Erangel's gas stations have transformed into KFC stores.

You can obtain exclusive KFC Chicken Combos from kiosks nestled inside KFC stores. Engage with the kiosk using the Interaction Key. After your order is placed, your nickname will appear on the order number display board as your KFC Chicken Combo spawns on the counter. Each player may use the kiosk once per KFC store and once more after entering Phase 4.



You can earn the following items with the KFC Chicken Combo: KFC Chicken Bucket Functions like the First Aid Kit and showcases your character savoring the chicken leg when consumed. KFC Secret Recipe Fries Functions like the Bandage and showcases your character enjoying the fries when consumed. KFC Drink Functions like the Energy Drink.

The KFC stores in Erangel are available for one month.

KFC billboards have been added to Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

KFC banners have been added to starting planes for Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Karakin, Taego, and Deston.

Gameplay

Thermal 4x Scope

Will no longer world-spawn and instead spawn in certain areas such as in Care Packages, Secret Rooms, Lab Camps, and Supply Drops.

Dev's comment: Since its introduction, the Thermal 4x Scope – capable of detecting enemies hidden in smoke, darkness, and foliage – has demonstrated impressive efficiency. We've noted a trend where this scope became increasingly pivotal, especially in end-game scenarios where smoke tactics become vital. Additionally, the Thermal 4x Scope played a significant role in many long-range engagements. Additionally, as this item is relatively discovered frequently as a world-spawn item, we believe this is likely to have influenced the situations mentioned above.

Therefore, coupled with consistent player feedback on its potency, we've decided to modify the item's spawn method – in order to preserve the distinct feature of the item that detects heat, we aim to decrease the appearance frequency of the Thermal 4x Scope, making it a more sought-after and rare item instead of modifying its performance.

Killfeed

Added team numbers to killfeeds and match logs in Normal Match and Ranked.

Team numbers are also displayed in replay and observer/spectator modes, but not in streamer mode.

Applies to Normal Match, Ranked, Intense Battle Royale, and Custom Match modes.

Displayed regardless of whether the Clan name is present or not.

Not displayed on the system message shown in the center of the screen.

Dev Comment: As outlined in our Roadmap previously announced in March, we are dedicated to narrowing the gap between Esports, Ranked, and Normal Match. As a direct response to our goals and player suggestions, we are adding team numbers to both killfeeds and match logs through this update.

In the realm of Esports, keeping track of team numbers to strategize effectively demands a high degree of concentration and discernment. However, it is also one of the exhilarating aspects of PUBG. Even for players who may not yet feel entirely confident in combat, the inclusion of team numbers enables them to contribute to their team's success. With this update, our aim is to encourage more intricate and collaborative teamwork among players.

Ranked – Season 26

The leaderboard will reset after the Live Server maintenance.

Check out your final Tier from the previous season through your Career page.

The Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards.

Parachute skin and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season.

Rewards can be found in your Inventory once Season 26 starts.

Once Season 26 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the Parachute and Medal will be withdrawn from your Edit Profile page.

Arcade

Along with the Erangel updates, we've added Ruins and removed Stalber for Team Deathmatch.

Custom Match

Made changes to the Custom Match settings to align with Erangel's update.

Team Deathmatch Added Ruins preset. Removed Stalber preset.

War Mode: Conquest Updated Mylta. Removed Stalber.

Zombie Mode – Erangel Adjusted player starting positions.



Match Report

Refined the Match Report to enhance its usability.

Overview and Weapons pages have been reorganized, and Stats page has been added.

Applies to Normal Match and Ranked.

Ranked results (rank/RP and change) and playtime are now displayed at the top of the Match Report.

Overview Page

Added

Number of assists

Number of times you revived a teammate

My Weapon Stats Percentage of hits per body area Kills, Headshot Kills, Knockdowns Achieved, and Longest Kills



Changed

Survival time no longer includes spectating time.

Removed

Phases Survived

Survival BP Earned

Medals

Account status (Plus)

Best Weapon (Primary Weapon)

Survival Mastery Tier

Survival Mastery Level

Total Survival Mastery XP Earned

Detail XP Bonus XP (Plus) Combat, Survival, Earned, Used



Weapons Page

Additional information for each weapon Kills, Headshot Kills, Knockdowns Achieved, Longest Kills Percentage of hits per body area Damage dealt per body area



Weapon Mastery Level

Earned Weapon Mastery XP

Base XP

Time Bonus %

Stats Page

Additional Match Information Knockdowns Achieved Knockdowns Suffered Number of heals / amount recovered Number of boosts / amount recovered Weapons Acquired Road Kills Vehicles Destroyed Redeployments Number of successful redeployments Comeback BR redeployments Blue Chip Revive redeployments Number of times revived by teammates Number of Self-AED revives



Dev Comment: Through Update 26.1, we aim to address known issues of the Match Report, which should serve as a tool to illustrate the course of a match and incorporate content that players wish to see. In doing so, we have eliminated repetitive information from Match Report, which will still be accessible on the End of Match screen.

Our goal with these changes is to provide players with clearer insights into their shooting performance, allowing them to reflect on their gunplay. By adding stats of revives and assists to the Match Report, we also aim to offer players a quick overview of their contributions to the team. We hope this will promote teamwork and enable players to conduct more thorough assessments of their own gameplay for improvement.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Drones are deployed below the landscape on inclined terrains.

Fixed the issue of throwables not being able to pass through Aston Martin "DBX707" SUV windows.

Fixed the issue to prevent the simultaneous use of healing/boost items and primary gunplay actions when using the Interaction key.

Fixed the narrowing ignition range issue when a Smoke Grenade is affixed to a tree.

(PC) Fixed the issue where, during Replays, characters appear stationary during their initial descent.

(PC) Fixed the issue where, in both Death Cams and Replays, if a character's vehicle dismount has been captured, the character appears stationary upon dismounting.

(PC) Fixed the issue where you experience abnormal zooming speeds (using the mouse wheel) when simultaneously using a 6x or higher Scope with a Canted Sight.

World

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and some other general Taego and Karakin issues.

UX/UI

Fixed the text's and icon's misalignment issue when viewing the Prime Parcel without owning it.

Fixed a display issue in the lobby with the custom lobby skin – Showroom equipped.

Fixed the text color inconsistency in the Bunny Patrol – Contraband Crate when obtaining the Chroma; the "Ultimate" text was erroneously shown in red (Legendary).

Fixed the issue where the killfeed icon stretched horizontally after a player was knocked out or killed by a Mortar.

(PC) Corrected a typo in the "Player's movement seemed unusually fast" phrase for the Portuguese (Brazil) language in the Report Player option.

(PC) Fixed the issue so the mission list now displays correctly after rejoining a match.

(PC) Fixed the intermittent issues with the End of Match screen not appearing post-match.

(Console) Fixed the issue where the pointer would disappear after scrolling and selecting and closing a filter when attempting to Disassemble/Repurpose in the Workshop.

(Console) Fixed the issue where you were unable to join a team when your Team Invite option is set to "Block All".

(Console) Fixed the freezing issue when selecting a random Wheels skin for the Aston Martin vehicle on the PlayStation® platform.

Items & Skins