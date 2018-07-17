PUBG’s Newest Update Brings A New Weapon, New Vehicles, Custom Matches, and More

The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has arrived for Steam players and patch 18 has brought with it quite a few new in-game goodies for fans to enjoy. From custom matches, to new vehicles, there’s a little something for everyone with the newest patch now live.

First up, we have the new weapon. The QBU is a Sanhok exclusive that is replacing the Mini 14 for the latest map:

The QBU is a new, Sanhok-exclusive DMR with a standard magazine of 10 rounds of 5.56mm ammo, which can be increased to 20 with an extended magazine.

There is bipod attached to QBU—it will greatly reduce recoil when you shoot while prone.

The newest vehicles to arrive are also Sanhok exclusives, the Rony:

The Rony is a new pickup truck that can only be found on Sanhok (from the automaker that brought you the Mirado)!

This truck holds up to 4 passengers and excels at moving across Sanhok’s hilly landscapes.

The Rony is one of the larger vehicles on Sanhok, so it can be used for cover as well as transportation!

As far as custom matches go, the feature is now live for all players on the test servers:

Custom match UI has been updated and custom match creation is available for all player, in open beta on our test servers. Our plan is to expand this test to live servers, once the system is proven to be stable.

Read the full details in our Custom Match Update – Open Beta Test announcement.

Custom match list can now be viewed after selecting custom match game mode.

Normal mode: Classic battle royale rules—be the last person (or team) standing Zombie mode: Play as either humans or zombies. Only one faction can win. War mode: Team deathmatch with respawns. The team with the most points (kills and knocks) wins. eSports mode: PGI 2018 eSports rule will be applied After selecting your preferred game mode, custom matches can now be created using presets.

Each game mode currently has one default preset available.

Additional presets which will allow you to easily enjoy other game modes will be added in the future. After creating the match, the settings can be adjusted using the options in the BASIC, RULES, and SPAWNS menus. BASIC: Set session name, game mode, password, server region, map, weather, etc. RULES: Set number of players, team size, gameplay, Blue Zone settings. SPAWN: Set the types of weapons available and spawn rates. Things to keep in mind when creating custom matches:

The number of total created custom games at once are limited. At least 2 players are required to start the match. You can keep the game in a waiting room for up to two hours Custom game spectating feature has been disabled temporarily.

This feature will be reopened after maintenance work.



For the rest of the patch notes, including bug fixes, see below:

UI

In Options > Control tab, now gamepad related options will only be displayed when the gamepad is connected

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where, when dragging items from a loot crate or the field, players couldn’t acquire items because the item amounts were automatically divided

Fixed an issue where, when the backpack was full, players couldn’t throw away extended mags

Fixed an issue where the camera would rotate 180 degrees upon death, making it difficult to understand which direction you were killed from.

Fixed an issue allowing players to see through some buildings on Sanhok

The crossbow zeroing will always remain at 25m even with a scope attached.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available for Xbox One and Steam players, though this patch is exclusive to Steam.