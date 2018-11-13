PUBG PS4 Pre-Order Ad Spotted In the PlayStation Store

UPDATE: It’s confirmed!

We’ve had a lot of leaks recently that point towards a PlayStation 4 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announcement coming soon, and now even the PlayStation camp themselves are contributing to the rumor mill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that a pre-order ad was spotted on the US PlayStation Store for the battle royale game that really skyrocketed the genre to fame. Unfortunately when actually trying to interact with the ad, a “This content cannot be selected at this time” prompt appeared.

Still, with the earlier PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds files being found within the PlayStation 4’s latest update and with talks from both Bluehole Inc and Sony, it’s only a matter of time before the announcement is revealed. It’s not a matter of “if” at this point, but “when.”

Speaking in the same vein of release, this also would pair up with a recent Amazon listing that leaked the PUBG PS4 launch date set for December 8th. This would put the release at the perfect time for the holiday season, giving it the push it needs to combat both Fortnite and Call of Duty’s Blackout popularity.

As always, leaks – no matter how official they may seem – should always be taken with a grain of salt until the publisher themselves make the announcement. That being said, we’ve known this particular battle royale title has been trying to make its way onto the Sony platform since its initial release, though Sony was unimpressed with the build at that time.

Now several maps later and severe optimization, it looks like the PlayStation crew is finally ready to let PUBG into those gates, opening up the accessibility for the game even more beyond its Steam and Xbox One platforms.

What do you think about the potential coming release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the PlayStation 4? With the game also available on mobile, are you also hoping they pull a Fortnite and make a jump to the Nintendo Switch as well? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your thoughts on the future of PUBG.