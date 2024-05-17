More Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Preorders Have Been Unexpectedly Cancelled

Nintendo Switch owners who have a copy of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door preordered might want to check on their orders to make sure that's the case after more people have come forward to say that their preorders were cancelled. Walmart is the latest retailer to cancel preorders for the game seemingly at the request of Nintendo with multiple users getting messages from the company suggesting that they come into brick-and-mortar Walmart locations to get the game on release if they still want it. This only applies to physical preorders, of course, with digital preorders safe ahead of the game's May 23rd release date.

News of the cancelled Walmart preorders for the Nintendo Switch remake/remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door were shared by X (formerly Twitter, now officially X.com) user Wario64 after other users notified them of the cancellations. The correspondence from Walmart indicated that Nintendo only wants copies of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch to be sold in-stores, at least as far as Walmart is concerned.

"We know you were looking forward to purchasing Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch) online," Walmart's message began. "At this time, Nintendo will only be offering this item in stores.

"While your pre-order was canceled, we expect to have this item in store on its release day, May 23, 2024. We hope you can stop in!"

What's strange about this cancellation is that it's happening elsewhere at some retailers, but others are moving forward with shipping out physical preorders of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door without issue. The same thing happened with Amazon where the game topped charts with people saying that they'd been notified their copies of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door had been cancelled with other Nintendo Switch games affected as well.

But then you have other people like this user here who preordered Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door through Target and has just been notified that their copy of the game has shipped without issue, so this problem doesn't seem to be affecting all preorders of the game.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door releases for the Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. You can check out our preview of the game here alongside an overview of some of the new features present in the remake.