PUBG Season 10 Has a New Urban Map and AI Enemies

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ tenth season has landed on the test servers with another new map and more for players to experience. Just as the teasers before indicated, the new map is called Haven, and it’s the smallest one we’ve seen in the game yet that takes players to a dense urban environment where rooftops and hiding places are plentiful. Season 10 also introduces a new AI faction to the formula that’s only found on Haven and will hunt players down, but if players manage to fight back against certain members of the AI group called “The Pillar,” the rewards are worthwhile.

PUBG’s first patch report for Season 10 can be seen below to illustrate how some of the new features in the next season will work. The map, Haven, is known as an “event map” and will be a seasonal exclusive just like Paramo was to Season 9. Like Paramo, a map that constantly changed on players between matches, this one will offer yet another variable to make every match unlike the last through the use of The Pillar.

The Update 10.1 Patch Report is now live! Learn about Pillar and what you'll need to utilize and avoid, to survive the night in Haven. #PUBG #Season10 #Haven pic.twitter.com/jA92FvdZCi — PUBG (@PUBG) December 9, 2020

The Pillar consists of three main components on Season 10’s Haven map: The Pillar Guard, the helicopters, and the trucks. The Pillar Guards are high-powered, well-protected AI enemies that players can find who are defending stashes of loot. One of them has a key that unlocks the nearby treasures, so players have to coordinate their efforts to take out that enemy and obtain the key to get some high-tier loot. The Pillar Guards themselves are wearing valuable items that can be looted, so be mindful of how you take them out.

Outside of the Pillar Guard, we have helicopters and trucks that roam the streets and skies of Haven. These helicopters will attempt to catch players in their spotlights but won’t harm them, though if you stay in the spotlight for too long, the next stage involves the trucks being called in. These trucks are well-armed and can’t be destroyed, so if you see one moving through the streets or get stuck in the helicopter’s spotlight, it’s best to keep moving or find somewhere to hide until things are safe.

Other features planned for Season 10 include another battle pass and the custom outfit slots that let players save their favorite outfits so that they can choose between them quickly. Emergency parachutes also litter the rooftops and other places around the map to give players ways to take advantage of the newfound verticality of Haven.

PUBG Season 10 is live on the PC test servers now and will get a live release for PC on December 16th and for consoles and Stadia on December 17th.