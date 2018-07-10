Another Popular Streamer Banned for Cheating In PUBG

Another week, another streamer banned for cheating. The latest in the ever growing list of streamers to feel the wrath of the ban hammer is none other than Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. Shroud has not been shy about his time with hacks, including when he played a round of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in a flying car. But, alas, footage of him landing kills with the use of a hack has been filed and sent up to the streaming gods (seen above) and Shroud has been shredded from the Twitch scene. At least temporarily.

For those that are fans of this particular streamer, there is a silver lining. The pan isn’t permanent and he will be back. On the topic of his ban, he mentioned “I was trying to have a good time. Obviously I knew what the fuck I was doing. It wasn’t a great idea. It seemed like a great idea. But it wasn’t a great idea. I’m sorry to those peeps that are really upset with me, with all the, you know, flying around with the cheater and stuff. I got banned for a month.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously the kid will endure, as he doesn’t seem particular torn up about the forced hiatus. His fans on the other hand weren’t nearly as chill. A Reddit thread recently blew up over the ban with two very opposite reactions:

Those upset that popular streamers seem to think they are above the rules

Those upset with the ban, staying Twitch/devs needs to lighten up

Shroud himself even ended his video by stating:

“It really goes to show that PUBG, full offense to you guys, don’t give a shit because that guy should have been banned immediately. He ran into me twice. The first time he ran me over fine that was kind of quick, whatever. Second time, he parked his car and I killed him when he was flying his car into the house. At that point, he should already be banned. Third time, I said fuck it, I’m gonna have some fun with him. Let’s see how long this lasts. We’re riding around together, he’s still not banned.”

The team behind PUBG have been very clear in the last few months that they were cracking down on cheating with thousands upon thousands of bans happening every month. In nearly ever developer update they mentioned cheating, which Shroud knew on some level because he knew before the ban even took place that it was going to go down.

What do you think about the latest streamer’s ban? Justice or way too harsh? Sound off below!

Thanks, Kotaku/PC Gamer.