‘PUBG’ Tests Training Mode on Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players now have access to a Training Mode on the game’s test servers on the Xbox One.

Following the release of the Training Mode on the PC version of PUBG and a similar game mode on the mobile version, the Xbox One is the last of all three to get the Training Mode. It doesn’t fully have it yet though with the game mode only available on the PTS for now until its testing is complete, but those who own the game on the console and therefore have free access to the PTS can test out Training Mode before it goes live for everyone.

Announcing the PTS release of the Training Mode, PUBG Corp.’s Xbox One team shared a post that said the mode is now fully available on the test servers. For those who haven’t utilized the Training Mode on any other platform the game’s available for, a previous post explained what could be found in the mode and how everything worked.

“The PUBG Training Mode lets 5-20 players (solo queue with matchmaking) explore a brand new 2×2 km map and practice all aspects of PUBG, from driving the game’s various vehicles around the island’s race tracks, to practicing parachute landings on scattered targets, to mastering the perfect peek shot,” PUBG’s update said. “There are even areas to practice vaulting, close-quarters combat, and of course, sweet vehicle jumps.”

To find the Training Mode, all players have to do is look for the new button that’s been added to the lobby on the PTS. Training Mode matches lasts for 30 minutes to give players time to try out anything that they’re looking to test, but you won’t have to worry as much about other players griefing you during the half-hour Training Mode match since they can’t kill you. A setting in the game mode prevents players from dropping below 1 HP, so you’ll be able to keep experimenting even if someone decides to test their new weapon on you.

After testing their skills in the Training Mode, players can then take themselves into the new Event Mode that’s live, a game mode called One Shot One Kill. Every player starts this Event Mode equipped with a Kar98 and a scope among other supplies, and taking lethal damage will eliminate players instantly instead of just knocking them down.

PUBG’s Training Mode is now available on the Xbox One PTS with the Event Mode also live.