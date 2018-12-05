Grab Three Quantic Dream Games On PlayStation Right Now For One Great Price

UPDATE: There appears to be a physical version available as well, right here at Best Buy.

ORIGINAL STORY: One of this year’s more interesting games for the PlayStation is clearly Detroit: Become Human, from the developers at Quantic Dream. But if you’ve been looking to see what the company has offered before then — while also enjoying Detroit — then there’s a package that’s just for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new product has appeared on the PlayStation Store under the name Quantic Dream Collection, which contains the company’s first three PS4 releases to date — Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. What’s more, it’s doing it for a pretty great price — just $39.99.

Now, Detroit usually goes for $59.99 on its own. But to knock $20 off and offer up two additional games as part of the deal? That’s unbeatable for some.

There is a catch. The games are rather hefty in size, which means you’ll need about 108.76 GB of hard drive space to add them all to your collection. However, if you have an external hard drive, this should be fairly easy to do.

Here’s a description of each of the games, so you know how each adventure will fare for you:

Detroit: Become Human

How Far Will You Go To Become Human? Step into the shoes of three distinct android characters as this brave new world teeters on the brink of chaos. Your decisions dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. With thousands of choices and dozens of endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit?

Heavy Rain

How Far Will You Go To Save Someone You Love? Lead the hunt to unmask the mysterious Origami Killer as you play as four different characters in this tension-soaked psychological thriller.

Beyond: Two Souls

One Life. Two Souls. Wield unearthly powers as you live the extraordinary life of Jodie Holmes, a woman connected to a supernatural entity. Experience an emotionally-charged psychological adventure as you discover what truly lies beyond.

We’re not sure how long this collection is going to be offered, so check it out while you can!

Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls are also available for Playstation 3 if you want to take that route. Otherwise, you can get the games now for PlayStation 4.