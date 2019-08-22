This Rad Cosplay Recreates Cyberpunk 2077’s Iconic Light-Up Jacket

There may be quite some time before Cyberpunk 2077 is released for the world to enjoy, but the hype has been alive and well for several years. 2019 has particularly been a year of hype as we have learned the official release date for the highly anticipated title, Keanu Reeves has a major role in the game, and several other details that only add fuel to the hype fire. That said, there is also quite a bit of cosplay going on, especially after CD Projekt Red announced the official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest, and there have been some great creations so far, including one V cosplayer that has seemingly perfected that iconic Samurai jacket, lights and all.

New Game + editor-in-chief Alzbeta Trojanova is a self-proclaimed “very occasional cosplayer,” but her V cosplay would have fans think otherwise. The massively-collared Samurai jacket that lights up in seemingly every direction is recreated in a way that would make one think it was pulled directly out of Night City. In addition to this, the overall look of Trojanova’s work with the body mods, photoshoot location, etc. is simply delightful and sure to please any fan of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

My take on V from @CyberpunkGame

Making the jacket was waaay too challenging but I am proud of the result 🙂 #Cyberpunk2077 #cyberpunk #CDProjektRED pic.twitter.com/AQ3Dy7GO2T — Alzbeta Trojanova (@TaAlzbeta) August 18, 2019

While the photos look great and show off the impressive work from Trojanova, they don’t do the jacket justice. Luckily, the part-time cosplayer was kind enough to also share a video of the jacket in action, and it is truly a thing of beauty. Check it out for yourself below:

For more of Trojanova’s cosplay adventures, including the likes of The Witcher, Punisher, and more, check out her Instagram right here.

As for Cyberpunk 2077 itself, the game will be coming to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Trojanova absolutely nailed V’s look, especially with the jacket? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!