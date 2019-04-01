‘Rage 2’s Underground Environment Will Be Similar to ‘DOOM’

Rage 2 will be arriving in just a month and a half, and fans are getting ready to return to the wastelands and destroy everything in sight in glorious fashion. That said, the developers have been revealing more and more information as of late, especially during one of the Bethesda panels at PAX East over the weekend, which can be seen above. During said panel, they discussed many things and showed off the underground environments players can expect to find while playing Rage 2. One thing that they noted is that these parts will be similar to DOOM, in that they will feature some close-range corridor shooter feelings.

As can be seen around the 3:55:30 mark in the video above, once Rage 2 players enter the underground portions, certain aspects will play out a bit differently than if you were above ground. You are no longer in the wide open world, but instead in more confined spaces to condense all of that wonderful action. They note how it is sort of like a corridor shooter, not unlike DOOM.

In addition to this, we also get a look at the Overdrive meter. This helps players deal even more damage to enemies, because who doesn’t love that? The gameplay shown during the panel then goes into some of the abilities and skills that one can expect to unlock during their playthrough.

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game from id Software and Avalanche Studios:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead.

“Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

