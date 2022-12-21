Rainbow Six Siege Hackers Are Forcing Pictures of Chickens on Players' Screens

Rainbow Six Siege hackers are disrupting players' games by putting images on their screen, somehow. Rainbow Six Siege may have been released seven years ago, but it is still going strong to this day. Unlike other Ubisoft franchises like Assassin's Creed or Far Cry, Rainbow Six Siege has managed to sustain itself for nearly a whole decade and really doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. It get regular content updates and has an incredibly active player base that ensures players are still able to enjoy the game. A co-op spin-off game called Rainbow Six Extraction was released at the start of 2022, but it didn't really impress many people.

However, the fact that there hasn't been a proper sequel and the game is still being played regularly means there's been a lot of time for hackers to try and break the game. While cheaters have existed within Rainbow Six Siege for a while, their latest antics are some of the most unique and bizarre hacks in any game. The hackers are able to put up images on another player's screen, covering a good portion of their screen. Streamer Athieno posted a clip where put up a cartoon chicken on his screen while he was playing. It's mostly harmless, albeit maybe a bit annoying, but according to Insider Gaming there is a sinister side to it. Insider Gaming reported that some players are having pornography and gore-y images, including mutilated corpses, forced on to their screen. It serves as a fairly traumatic jumpscare in the most extreme circumstances. As of right now, it's unclear when this issue will be fixed. Twitter user Uplynxed suggested users should turn off the "Bans" ticker in the HUD menu in the game's setting to avoid this issue.

LOL these have to be the FUNNIEST hackers in Rainbow Six Siege 2022… pic.twitter.com/s6gAcNQTn5 — Athieno (@AthienoR6) December 20, 2022

#RainbowSixSiege PSA:



TURN OFF THE BAN TICKER IN THE HUD SETTINGS RIGHT NOW, cheaters are exploiting it to show arbitrary images, including NSFW.



This can get you banned if you're streaming, but you can disable it and you shouldn't see it after. — UPLYNXED 💎 Certified Diamond in TDM (@upLYNXed) December 20, 2022

If you're a streamer, it's probably worth turning this option off as you may not get so lucky to have a chicken on your screen. If you get a nasty image, it may result in being banned from streaming. Nevertheless, hopefully Ubisoft will resolve this sooner rather than later.

