‘Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Grim Sky’ Release Date Revealed

The release date for Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Grim Sky has been announced with the next update adding two new Operators and more.

Ubisoft shared news of the Operation Grim Sky release date with a tweet that confirmed its September 4 release. The third season of Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 3 will kick off with the new Operation that adds Clash and Maverick to the game, a Defender and Attacker, respectively. Ubisoft’s trailer released weeks ago shows the two Operators in action along with some gameplay tips for playing as and against them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Operation Grim Sky will officially go live on Tuesday, September 4th! You can also find additional bug fixes and balancing tweaks in our Grim Sky Patch Notes Addendum: //t.co/BgVmlbn2Kl Full Grim Sky Patch Notes at: //t.co/8yeIy0WHbr pic.twitter.com/FVLqKBZ0PT — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 31, 2018

“Year Three Season Three is bringing forth modifications to address weapon sights misalignment, an adjustment with the Operator Idle Pick, and improvements to dynamic resolution scaling on consoles,” Ubisoft’s preview of the lengthy patch notes begins. “Hatches are also getting a rework which will improve their destruction. Finally, in addition to gameplay and technical fixes, expect a map buff on Consulate.”

Apart from the new Operators that wield blowtorches and riot shields that add new mechanics to the game, the map rework for Hereford Base is one of the biggest changes in the update. A walkthrough of that map was shared in a trailer released by Ubisoft in early August that gave a first look at the reworked map.

“The aim of this Hereford Base Map Rework is to address issues pertaining to the map’s flow, balancing, and visual thematic to make the new Hereford Base viable for competitive play,” Ubisoft said. “This is the first map rework for the Development Team, starting with Operation Grim Sky. This map makeover contains many twists and should be treated as a new map: the iconic and recently renovated Hereford Base.”

Following the initial release of the patch notes, Ubisoft supplemented the notes with an addendum that added more balance changes, Maverick in particular being one of the Operators affected before his release. Those new notes can be seen below with the changes scheduled to go be implemented when Operation Grim Sky releases on September 4.

MAVERICK

Decreased Blowtorch damage to Barbed Wire

Replace Smoke Grenades with Stun Grenades

Slighting increase the volume of the Blowtorch

HIBANA

Reduce the number of pellets required to destroy a hatch from 6 to 4.

ZOFIA

Reduce the number of Concussion Grenades for the KS79 Lifeline from 4 to 3.

GLAZ