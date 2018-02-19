Rainbow Six Siege Director Defends Outbreak Loot Boxes

Rainbow Six Siege is getting limited loot boxes soon, an addition that some players aren’t happy with, but the game’s director says that greed plays no factor in this optional purchase.

Speaking to MCV UK about the loot boxes, Rainbow Six brand director Alexandre Remy discussed the new loot boxes and likened them to a gift shop at the and of a rollercoaster.

“I feel like the loot boxes act like the gift shop after the rollercoaster,” Remy told MCV UK while discussing the team’s stance that loot boxes shouldn’t impact gameplay. “I am feeling very empathetic towards players upset with this, but at the same time I do not feel we are cheating anyone, I don’t think we are being greedy whatsoever.”

These loot boxes are part of the limited-time Outbreak event and will cost real money unlike the Alpha Pack system that gives out loot for free, and the loot boxes don’t even seem that bad either. They only give out cosmetic loot, so gameplay won’t even be affected, but the anti-loot box trend spearheaded by disgruntled players persists into Rainbow Six Siege as well.

Outbreak’s loot boxes aren’t available in the game just yet, but they’ll be make available early on next month with the boxes being added to Rainbow Six Siege on March 6. They’ll only be available from then until April 3, a decent amount of time to have the boxes available while also limiting how long players will be able to access them.

The loot boxes are just a small part of what’s coming in the special Outbreak event that’s a portion of the Operation Chimera content. Outbreak puts players in a survival scenario against zombie-like creatures of varying forms and abilities. The story is that a parasitic outbreak has mutated the inhabitants of a New Mexico town to turn the residents into mutated creatures that operate much like those from the Left 4 Dead games.

More information on the Outbreak game mode can be seen through our previous coverage that gives a more comprehensive look at the limited game mode including tips from Ubisoft and a breakdown of the different monster types.