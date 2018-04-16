‘Rampage’ Wins Opening Weekend Box Office After All

Never count a movie about a giant ape out. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Rampage has come from behind to win its opening weekend at the box office.

It was projected just yesterday that John Krasinki’s critically-acclaimed horror movie A Quiet Place would repeat as box office champion, but Rampage rallied to $34.5 million and a box office victory in its opening weekend.

Though that total is enough for Rampage to win the weekend, it is still slightly lower than the film’s initial projections. The video game adaptation was expected to earn $35-40 million in its first weekend. Rampage earned $11.5 million on Friday, including $2.4 million in Thursday night preview screenings.

Rampage has so far earned $36.7 million internationally, opening in first place in China as Warner Bros.’ third highest opener in the market ever. That still puts the film’s global total at approximately $70 million, which isn’t a great start for a film with a $120 million budget. The film could see a boost from word of mouth in the coming weeks as it did earn an A- CinemaScore from early test audiences despite tepid reviews from critics.

A Quiet Place opened in first place thanks to strong buzz coming out of SXSW. Now a strong word of mouth has allowed it to remain in second place with $32.9 million from 3,589 locations, just barely hitting the $100 million total by the end of the weekend.

Another horror film takes up this week’s third place spot. Blumhouse’s latest title, Truth or Dare, opened to $19 million from 3,029 locations, a strong start for a film made for just $3.5 million. The film has been panned by critics, but that doesn’t seem to be holding it back at the box office so far.

Ready Player One drops down to the fourth place spot in its third weekend, taking in another $11 million from 3,661 locations. The Steven Spielberg-directed film has now earned over $400 million globally and is the fifth-highest opener of Spielberg’s storied career.

1. Rampage

Opening Weekend

Friday: $11.55 million

Weekend: $34.5 million

Global icon Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure “Rampage,” directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers.

But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

2. A Quiet Place

Week Two

Friday: $10.5 million

Weekend: $32.6 million

Total: $99.6 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

3. Truth or Dare

Opening Weekend

Friday: $8.3 million

Weekend: $19 million

Olivia, Lucas and a group of their college friends travel to Mexico for one last getaway before graduation. While there, a stranger convinces one of the students to play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare with the others. Once the game starts, it awakens something evil — a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked — tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.

Truth or Dare is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Wadlow. The film stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron,

4. Ready Player One

Week Three

Friday: $2.99 million

Weekend: $11.2 million

Total: $114.6 million

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

5. Blockers

Week Two

Friday: $3.2 million

Weekend: $10.3 million

Total: $36.9 million

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Blockers is directed by Kay Cannon and written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Russell. The film stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon.

6. Black Panther

Week Nine

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $673.7 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

7. Isle of Dogs

Week Four

Friday: $1.56 million

Weekend: $5 million

Total: $18.4 million

When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Isle of Dogs is written, produced and directed by Wes Anderson. The film’s voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Frank Wood and Yoko Ono.

8. I Can Only Imagine

Week Five

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.9 million

Total: $75.1 million

Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” as singer of the Christian band MercyMe.

I Can Only Imagine is directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, and stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard, the lead singer who wrote the song that the film is based on, which is the most-played Christian radio single of all time. it also stars Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, and Trace Adkins.

9. Acromony

Week Three

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $3.7 million

Total: $37.8 million

A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

Acrimony is produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, Crystle Stewart, Jazmyn Simon, Jay Hunter, Ptosha Storey, Ajiona Alexus, Antonio Madison, Bresha Webb, Danielle Nicolet, Nelson Estevez, and Kendrick Cross.

10. Chappaquiddick

Week Two

Friday: $850,000

Weekend: $3 million

Total: $11 million

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts’ Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy — and ultimately changes the course of presidential history.

Chappaquiddick is directed by John Curran and written by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan. The film stars Jason Clarke as Senator Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne, as well as Ed Helms, Bruce Dern, Jim Gaffigan, Clancy Brown, and Olivia Thirlby.