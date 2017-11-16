The First Poster For The Rock’s Rampage Film Is Bigger And Badder Than Expected

Yesterday, we reported on the first look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s forthcoming Rampage film, which is loosely based on the 80’s Midway arcade classic of the same name. As you can see from the image above, Johnson is more than ready for battle – but little did we realize just how large his adversaries would become.

Today, Johnson took to Twitter to reveal the first official poster for Rampage, which you can see below. In it, you’ll see “The Rock” in a pose familiar to the image above – but there’s something much bigger behind him.

That thing is none other than George, the gorilla he nurtures as a pet in the film. Apparently, something happens that makes it grow immense in size – and as you can see in the poster, we’re talking pretty damn huge.

“This is my best friend, George. A rare gigantic albino Silverback,” Johnson explained in his tweet. “I love animals because they’re honest. If they like you, they lick you. If they don’t, they eat you.” You can see the tweet and the poster below, with a larger version right below that.

On top of that, however, Johnson also revealed exactly when we’ll be able to see the first trailer for the film. “Our #RAMPAGEMovie trailer drops TOMORROW at 5PM EST/2PM PST. #BigMeetsBigger #GorillaLickage #RAMPAGEMovie”. We’ll post a link to the trailer shortly after it goes live on the Internet.

If the poster is any indication – along with the fact that the film is being directed by Brad Peyton, who previously worked with him on San Andreas – then we’re in for one chaotic time indeed.

Hopefully the trailer will also provide a glimpse at other stars in the film, including Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman and, fresh from his stint on The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Maybe we’ll get an idea of how they fit into the bigger picture – and just how these creatures get so darn big anyway.

Rampage opens in theaters on April 2, 2018.