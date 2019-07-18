Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Release Date Revealed

Today, independent developer Double Damage games announced that Rebel Galaxy Outlaw will release on PC on August 13, exclusively via the Epic Games Store, and at the price point of $30. Meanwhile, the game’s PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will follow “in the coming months.” In other words, the pair of console ports will arrive sometime later this year. To accompany the release date announcement, Double Damage also released a brand-new trailer of the game showing off little gameplay, but a whole lot of its comedic side.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, a cult-hit that didn’t light the world on fire critically or commercial, but cultivated a hardcore base that really loved it. In it, you play as Juno Markev, an outlaw and smuggler who was going straight and settled down until events conspired to drag her back into a life of on the edge.

“After an encounter in a shady watering hole goes bad, your ship is trashed, and you find yourself in debt to an old friend and casino owner who gives you a rustbucket and some words of advice,” adds an official story description.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw comes packing “exciting combat, unique ships, a ton of great music,” all that comes in a retro future package steeped in blue-collar Americana. The following “key features” are also outlined: