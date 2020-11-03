Red Dead Online Update Gives Players Free Treasure Maps and Horses

✖

Red Dead Online’s been big on the Naturalist Role all throughout the past couple of updates with new animals to hunt every week and rewards for players pursuing that path, but the latest update takes a different route. This one’s got something for the Moonshiners and the Traders with easy login rewards being given away along with other incentives like a free horse for those who qualify. For players pursuing either of those Roles, you can also get a free Treasure Map to go hunt for some more loot.

The easiest way to profit from this week’s Red Dead Online update is just to sign in to Red Dead Redemption 2 and head online to see what’s happening. Doing so will net you a login bonus of 25 free Trader Goods for Traders and one Mash Refill for Moonshiners.

These are boomtimes for aspiring entrepreneurs in Red Dead Online. Traders who play any time this week will get a Reward for 25 free Trader Goods, while Moonshiners who do the same will get a free Mash Refill. https://t.co/4JRip7GbI2 pic.twitter.com/EeuKDuubl0 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 3, 2020

After you’ve nabbed those free login rewards, it wouldn’t hurt to stick around and collect everything else this week’s update has to offer. For both Moonshiners and Traders, you can get a free Treasure Map this week while you’re progressing through your respective Roles. All you have to do to earn that map is complete either a Trader or a Moonshiner sale and you’ll be on your way to find the loot.

To help you get to wherever that Treasure Map takes you, you can earn a free horse beforehand assuming you’ve progressed through any of the Roles you’ve taken on enough to qualify. Red Dead Online’s running a special promotion on horses and stables in the latest update that’ll give players a free horse and a discount on where they can stable the steed.

“Red Dead Online players who reach Rank 5 or above in any Role will receive a free Horse (Rank 40 or lower),” Rockstar Games said in the notes for its latest update. “Should you be interested in bolstering your roster of steeds, all Stable Stalls are 30% off at Stables across the frontier.”

Finally, this week’s update adds the usual additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue, so if you’re in need of some new gear to look the part with your new horse on your treasure hunt, check out what’s for sale to take advantage of the limited-time offerings.