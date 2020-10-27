Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Update Adds New Weapon And Mission

✖

A weekly new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes revealing both new content and bug fixes. The latter is limited to just the PC version of the game, however, the former is coming to all of the aforementioned platforms, and it shouldn't require a download on the consumer side.

Most notably, the update adds a new mission to Red Dead Online. More specifically, it adds a new legendary hunt featuring the Legendary Iwakta Panther, which will require a well-trained eye and plenty of sedative ammo. In addition to this, there's also a new weapon, the Improved Bow Variant - Jaguar, which is fashioned from dense bone and coarse panther hide.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Rockstar Games:

Full Patch Notes:

- Bug Fixes (PC) -

Fixed a crash that occurred when launching the game on Windows 7 systems while DirectX 12 was selected

Fixed a crash that occurred when launching the game on some AMD system configurations

Fixed a crash that occurred while running Benchmark Mode on some AMD system configurations

Fixed a crash that occurred when switching between Vulkan and DirectX 12 on some system configurations

Fixed a crash that may occur when displays are connected or disabled while the game is running

Fixed stability issues that occurred during gameplay on some Intel system configurations

Fixed a stability issue that caused the game to launch with an invalid screen resolution on some system configurations

Fixed a rendering issue that caused graphical glitches on character hair, eyes, and fur in both Story Mode and Red Dead Online

- New Content -

A new Legendary Animal has been added to Red Dead Online Iwakta Panther

New Items have been added to Gus’s Store in Red Dead Online: Iwakta Coat Improved Bow Variant – Jaguar Variant

New Permanent Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Caffyns Hat Garrack Hat Varmint Hat (New colorways) Hunter Jacket (New colorways) Riggs Fringe Coat (New colorways) Griffith Chaps (New colorways) Strayhorn Boots (New colorways) Becker Half-Chaps ((New colorways) Weathered Half-Chaps (New colorways)



Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.