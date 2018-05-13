Rockstar Discusses Red Dead Redemption 2 Character Interactions, Environments and More

Following some new gameplay details that were revealed last week, we’ve found even more information about Rockstar Games‘ forthcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 that makes it sound like it’s going to be an even bigger sequel than we could’ve ever imagined.

While speaking with JeuxActu, Rockstar co-president Rob Nelson gave players an idea of what to expect in terms of expansion over the original Redemption. “Being immersed in a credible world with a captivating story, capable of engaging the player, while giving them the freedom to lose themselves, then returning to the main quest in a natural way, is something important for us,” he said. “And that was our main goal for Red Dead Redemption 2, to erase the boundaries between all these aspects to make it coherent and organic. Everything must appear natural, without any transition or lag, to reinforce the sense of immersion and connection between each mission.”

But there’s also heavier involvement when it comes to side characters and how they can affect your story almost entirely. “For example, in the camp, a simple conversation with an NPC can result in a bank robbery, or reveal important details about the story, background, and thus trigger a new mission that the player may want to do right away or later. Simply leaving the camp to search for supplies may allow the player to discover other interesting activities or other goals. Everything is done to reinforce the feeling of embodying the character Arthur, an outlaw who is part of a famous gang, not to mention that everything must remain as entertaining as possible.

“The gang needs money to do this, you will have to carry out missions as diverse as various to rob banks, intercept trains, steal from people, hunt, but also resell.”

He then went on to talk about how player decisions will affect your journey. “There are 1001 ways to make money, even outside missions, in an honorable way, and less respectable too, to let the player do what he wants. You can kill people to steal their money, but you can also threaten them and extract their currency less violently. To leave the choice to the player is very important for us. It is not a Manichean system, it is not good against evil, everything is nuanced. Of course, we play Arthur and he has his own character, but you are given the opportunity to shape his way of behaving a bit.”

He also touched a bit about environments — both inside and out — and how they’ll affect the course of your adventure. “For Red Dead Redemption 2, we tried to go further in the interiors,” Nelson said.. “You can go into a house, open the drawers, take the jewelry in the drawers. Small things in even smaller things, so that the world is the deepest and most credible possible. From big coffers to small pockets in people’s jackets, you can steal everything, without ever knowing what you’re going to fall on. We tried to create a consistent world in which it is possible to jump and hold onto a train running at full speed, enter the cars, find a bag, open it and take what’s inside, come out the train without being spotted, all this will be possible.”

Wow. It sounds like the game is going to be much bigger than we ever could’ve expected. We’ll find out how Red Dead Redemption 2 pans out when it releases for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26.