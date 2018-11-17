‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Fan Creates Impressive Movie Trailer Tribute

Spoiler warning: The fan-made trailer above contains clips from different points in the game’s story and may include spoilers.

A fan of Red Dead Redemption 2 has created a trailer for the game that frames it like it’s a movie with dramatic dialogue and music narrating scenes from the game.

YouTuber Tiger66261 created the video above that shows different scenes that were taken either from the game itself or bits and pieces of the trailers Rockstar Games revealed prior to release, according to the video’s creator. Featuring different characters like the protagonist Arthur Morgan and other members of the Van der Linde gang like Dutch and Sadie Adler, the movie trailer tribute runs for just under 2 minutes in a similar fashion to a real movie trailer, all with KALEO’S “Way Down We Go” playing in the background.

Sharing the movie-styled Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer to the subreddit dedicated to the series of games, the video’s creator said they spend over a week editing the tribute trailer. They captured gameplay footage from the PlayStation 4 Pro, but those who have been watching the actual trailers leading up to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 will notice some of the scenes from different pre-release promotions.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s movie-like qualities haven’t been lost on those who have been playing it since release, so it’s not hard to imagine someone would create a movie trailer comprised of scenes from the game’s lengthy story. The game’s already looking like a strong contender for game of the year awards, The Game Awards itself unsurprisingly featuring the game as one of the nominees for the award, and at least one review attested that it was not only the game of the year but perhaps also the movie of the year.

Our own review applauded what the game has to offer so far and looked forward to what Red Dead Online will bring in November, an excerpt from that review seen below with the whole review readable here.

“The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your ‘family,’ or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online.”