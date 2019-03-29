Target Says ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

There’s a good chance Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC. Numerous leaks have suggested it’s already happening in fact. But there’s been no leaks suggesting the ambitious open-world western is coming to Nintendo Switch. Just contemplating the idea the game could come to the Nintendo system sounds absurd, but here we are, doing just that, thanks to Target Australia.

I know what you’re thinking: there’s no way. There’s no way one of the most technically demanding and ambitious games of all-time is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The chances the Switch could run the game without substantial downgrades are very slim, and why would Rockstar Games want to dilute the experience it spent years and years making just to sell the game on Switch? Doesn’t seem like a thing Rockstar Games would be interested in. Yet, again, here we are, contemplating it doing just that, thanks to Target Australia.

So what did the Aussie branch of Target do? Well, on page 12 of its latest catalogue, Target lists Red Dead Redemption 2 not just for PS4 and Xbox One, but Nintendo Switch as well. Of course, Target has since updated the catalogue so that only a PS4 and Xbox One version of the game are listed, but not before Nintendo Life caught glimpse and screenshoted the original catalogue.

So, is Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch? No, I don’t think so. This was more likely just a mistake by whoever put the catalogue together. Or maybe said person is just a really big Nintendo Switch fan and is trying to will into existence a reality where they can role-play as a cowboy like everyone else did last year. It’s also possible Target Australia knows something we don’t. This seems unlikely, but who knows.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed and popular open-world western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

