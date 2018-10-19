‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Official Download Size Revealed

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the reveal of this morning’s launch trailer (which you can also see above), the company confirmed that the game will require 99GB of hard drive space on the PlayStation 4. However, that’s just for install from the disc version. If you’re going digital, you’ll need to reserve that space plus an extra 50GB on top of that, bringing it to a total of 149GB. That’s the biggest download for the console to date, topping even the likes of Doom and Batman: Arkham Knight around 70GB apiece. No word yet if that 50GB of space will need to remain reserved for the system, but it’s likely.

As for Xbox One owners, they won’t need to reserve that much space, but they’ll still need to set aside a pretty good amount. The support page confirms that the XB1 version will require 107GB of space, and that’s for both digital and physical versions.

However, Rockstar still remains mum on whether the physical version of the game will be printed on two discs, as previously reported earlier this week. That would likely be the case, though we’ve seen some developers in the past release a physical copy of a game on one disc, while requiring the rest of the data to be downloaded via digital in order for the game to work. It looks like Rockstar is going to avoid this route, just in case some players prefer to experience its latest adventure offline. We’ll let you know as soon as details are confirmed on the retail release.

All the same, excitement for Red Dead Redemption 2 is at a fever pitch. Social media has been buzzing about the trailer since its debut earlier today; and it’s also been making the rounds on television, continuing Rockstar’s huge media push for the game leading up to its release next week. Needless to say, there are a lot of folks out there that can’t wait to be a cowboy (or cowgirl) again.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.