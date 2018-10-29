‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Version May Have Leaked Again

A PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 may have leaked again after files found in the game’s companion app revealed some PC-related code.

Following an apparent leak that pegged the game for a PC release, more evidence has surfaced that suggests Rockstar’s game will move from consoles to the PC at some point. Rockstar Intel reported that within the companion app that assists people in their Red Dead Redemption 2 playthrough, some references to PC features and settings indicate that a PC release may once again be on the table. The Rockstar news site shared a list of the most interesting PC lines found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PARAM_FrameLimit

PARAM_DX11Use8BitTargets

PARAM_HDStreamingInFlight

PARAM_Oculus

PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpDurango

PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpOrbis

PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC

PARAM_singleThreadedRenderer

PostFX::g_CheckerBoardEnable

Another line indicates that there might be a PC version of the app released in the future. Code pertaining to sign-in settings listed both the Android and iOS, the two platforms that the app is currently available for, as well as the PC.

Wccftech also pointed out that another reference within the files seems to be a strong indication of something PC-related. NVIDIA’S TXAA technology is mentioned within the files, their report said, a technology that’s only seen on the PC platform and is already in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.

Despite this new evidence about a potential PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games still has yet to confirm that the game will actually leave consoles and head to the PC. This wouldn’t be the first time that would-be Red Dead Redemption 2 owners got their hopes up for the game with the past “leak” hinting at a PC release prior to these new findings. In a common way that leaks have been revealed, a game retailer’s product page for the game listed a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. A representative for MediaMarkt, the retailer that posted the listing, said that the PC version was simply a placeholder for a potential release.

“It’s true we had the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC version listed,” the representative said. “I checked this with the games department at our HQ and got told that it’s something of a placeholder and that they count on it being announced sometime in the future (just as with GTA V for example). It is no longer listed as available for pre-purchase, though.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now only available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can read our full review here to see our thoughts on the game.