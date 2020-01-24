New Resident Evil 3 Remake Collector’s Edition Revealed

When Capcom announced its remake of Resident Evil 3 last month for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it revealed a special collector’s edition featuring an awesome Jill Valentine figurine. That said, this collector’s edition was for the United States. Since then, it’s revealed the collector’s edition Europeans will be able to get their hands on, and while it’s mostly the same as the North American version, it is a bit different.

According to Capcom, the collector’s edition will be available at participating retailers in Europe, as well aa Africa and the Middle East. And in addition to featuring a physical copy of the remake, it has the same Jill Valentine figure, printed art book, and poster of a Racoon City map that the United States version has. It even has the same special ol’ fashioned chest-looking case. However, there is a difference between the two. While the latter has a digital copy of the soundtrack, the former will dish out the soundtrack across two CDs.

Again, there aren’t drastic differences between the two, but if you like your audio physical, then the European, Africa, and Middle Eastern version of the collector’s edition will be more aligned with your tastes.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release worldwide on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Capcom:

“In Resident Evil 3, S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, one of video games’ most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition. Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”