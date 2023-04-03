Next Resident Evil Remake Possibly Teased

The ending of Resident Evil 4 Remake seems to potentially tease the next Resident Evil remake. There's a lot of speculation of what's next for the series. Capcom is rumored to be working on Resident Evil 9, which is an inevitability, but what older game from the series will get the remake treatment next is less obvious. Resident Evil 5 seems like a safe bet, but there's certainly a distinct possibility that the first game gets it modern remake treatment. Meanwhile, a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake is certainly on the table. That said, the ending of Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't tease a return to the original game or Code Veronica, it teases Resident Evil 5.

At the end of Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is a scene with Wesker, and in this scene, players can see footage of Excella Gionne, a character in Resident Evil 5, and a business partner of Wesker. More than this, there's footage of the garden where Chris and Sheva discover the source of the Progenitor Virus in Resident Evil 5. These could be nothing more than easter eggs, but they seem more like deliberate nods and winks at what's coming in the future. Below, you can check out the scene in question for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user "twisteer94":

For those that don't know: Resident Evil 5 debuted back in 2009 and is the best-selling single-game release in the series, selling 8.5 million copies. It was actually the best-selling Capcom game until 2018's Monster Hunter World. However, while it sold very well, it did not receieve the same critical-acclaim as other entries in the series. For many fans, it and Resident Evil 6, which made the series far more action focused opposed to survival-horror focused, are low points for the series. This is why, despite its popularity, remaking is not as straight-forward as remaking other games in the series.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Capcom remake Resident Evil 5 next? If so, what changes should it make to it?