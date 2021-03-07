Resident Evil Village File Size Revealed

✖

Resident Evil Village is slated to release in only a couple of months--two months from today exactly, to be factual--and it seems as though we have now learned how much space the game will take up on your hard drive. While this estimate could end up being different depending on the platform you might play it on, the latest data that has been provided should give you a good idea of how much space you might need to keep open.

Over on the Microsoft Store, the game listing for Resident Evil Village was recently updated to include the file size for Xbox platforms. In its entirety, the current estimated size of the latest installment in the series is said to be 50.02 GB. As a whole, this isn't too large and is somewhat of an expected size for a game of this type. However, if you're only looking to download Resident Evil Village on your console, this required space could be even smaller.

The game's page specifically annotates that this 50GB file size includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse as well, which is the multiplayer-focused experience that will be released in tandem with Village. Re:Verse will apparently require its own download and launcher that will be separate from Resident Evil Village, however, meaning that if you choose not to install it, the file size of Village alone should be about 35GB. This is assumed because Re:Verse on its own is said to be about 15GB in size on its own page on the Microsoft Store.

Again, it's worth stressing that this required space could fluctuate depending on the platform that you might be looking to play Resident Evil Village on. Most of the time, there aren't vast differences between the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC iterations of Capcom games, meaning that you can expect something between 35GB/50GB across all locations. That being said, whether or not next-gen versions on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 will be drastically different remains to be seen.

Fortunately, we don't have a whole lot longer to find out how large Resident Evil Village will be for sure. The game is slated to release on all of the aforementioned platforms later this spring on May 7, 2021. Be sure to keep up with our coverage as we approach launch to learn even more about the highly-anticipated title.

Are you going to pick up Resident Evil Village when it releases later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.