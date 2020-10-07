BossLogic Reveals Resident Evil Movie Poster

✖

The Resident Evil movie franchise is getting a reboot, and BossLogic has created an awesome new poster showcasing the recently revealed cast as the characters they'll be portraying. It should be noted that this is an unofficial piece, so the appearances of these characters might be a bit different in the final product. While the previous Resident Evil films played fast and loose with their ties to the games that inspired them, the new movie will apparently follow the events of the first two games in the series. The poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I thought the reboot is on Netflix too, I don't think that's the case. So no logo https://t.co/00bCQg4grf pic.twitter.com/NIPfOZiKFp — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 7, 2020

The Resident Evil reboot will feature Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Likenesses of those five are featured on BossLogic's poster. The film will also star Neal McDonough as William Birkin, though the character does not appear in the image above.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the upcoming film can capture the heart of the Resident Evil franchise! The first two games in the series are held in very high-regard among fans, and an adaptation that sticks closely to the source material could work well on the big screen. Naturally, some changes will have to be made to make the story work, but the games have always featured a cinematic quality.

A lot has changed since the first Resident Evil released in theaters back in 2002. While the original film series made a lot of money, recent video game adaptations such as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have both proven that studios can find success while still sticking close to the elements that made the video games popular in the first place. As such, it makes sense to see the films shifting focus away from Milla Jonovich's Alice, and more towards the characters that have made the video games so endearing. Whether or not the next Resident Evil will find a similar level of success remains to be seen!

Are you a fan of the Resident Evil franchise? What do you want to see in the reboot?