Netflix has announced that it will be releasing a new trailer for its upcoming TV series based on the Resident Evil video game franchise in the coming day. Over the past year, Netflix has steadily been giving us new glimpses and information associated with this live-action adaptation of the survival-horror series. And while we have yet to receive a proper trailer for Resident Evil, this trend will finally be coming to an end soon.

Taking to social media, Netflix revealed today that the first trailer for Resident Evil will be dropping at some point tomorrow on May 12th. The streaming platform didn't indicate at what point in the day the trailer will be arriving, but it did state that this will merely be a teaser for the series. As such, this video likely won't give us a full idea of what Resident Evil will have in store, but it should help paint a better picture of what's to be expected when this series does land on Netflix.

Evil is coming. The RESIDENT EVIL teaser drops tomorrow pic.twitter.com/H2xQmEmmXz — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 11, 2022

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," says the official description of Resident Evil from Netflix. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Even though we have yet to see anything substantial from Resident Evil, Netflix has already announced when the series will be arriving. Specifically, Resident Evil is set to land on Netflix in the middle of this summer on July 14th. In addition to tomorrow's teaser, we should likely start to see more trailers for the show in the coming months as its launch inches closer.

Are you excited to see more of what Netflix is doing with this Resident Evil show? Or does the plot description of the show have you feeling uninterested? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.