Resident Evil Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

The first real teaser trailer for Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series has arrived ahead of the show premiering on the streaming service on July 14th. The new series based on the video game franchise from Capcom is not completely following the video game's canon, however, and centers on the children of Albert Wesker, portrayed in the series by Lance Reddick. More specifically, it seems to follow Jade Wesker, one of Albert's daughters, 14 years after a worldwide apocalypse caused by a deadly virus.

The new teaser trailer begins with a bit of the Weskers in New Raccoon City in 2022. Albert looks to be doing experiments, as one might expect, with horrifying consequences. Based on the teaser trailer, Jade and her sister Billie are separated in some way as it quickly hones in on Jade as an adult in London in 2036. While it's a bit unclear from the teaser trailer, it seems like the scenes from 2022 are flashbacks of some kind given the official logline for the series. You can check out the Resident Evil teaser trailer for yourself embedded below:

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," the official logline for Netflix's Resident Evil series reads. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is set to release on July 14th. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.

