Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Release Date Revealed

Netflix this morning officially announced that the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series coming to the platform will release on July 14th. News of the show, which stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, has been relatively quiet for several years, but it is now known that it will consist of eight, one-hour episodes and see Jade Wesker, who appears to be Albert’s daughter, fighting for survival 14 years after a deadly virus caused a worldwide apocalypse.

This, of course, is an entirely new direction for the Resident Evil franchise in general. From the sound of it, the show will explore a completely new sort of world using the events and details of the franchise. This is also probably why the show is set in New Raccoon City rather than, well, Raccoon City. In addition to the release date of Resident Evil, Netflix also released some new teaser art for the series, which you can check out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Resident Evil series, straight from the source:

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

As noted above, Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series is set to release on July 14th. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film’s CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.

What do you think about what we have heard so far about the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series at Netflix? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases in July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all the things gaming!