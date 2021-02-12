Resident Evil Village Is the Best Survival-Horror Game Ever According to Capcom

✖

Resident Evil Village is likely one of the most-anticipated games of the year for many fans around the world, but fans alone are the only ones hyping up the title. In fact, in a new quote from Capcom, the iconic developer and publisher has said that Village is going to be the best game in the history of the Resident Evil saga.

In a new interview with PlayStation Official Magazine (transcribed by Wccftech), Capcom Producer Peter Fabiano talked a bit more about Resident Evil Village and what he thinks of the upcoming release. According to Fabiano, the team at Capcom had a very clear focus on what it wanted to do with Village. So much so, in fact, that he went on to say that he thinks this is the publisher’s best work in the series so far. “We wanted to continue to have players experience the game through the eyes of protagonist Ethan Winters. This is a continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard after all,” Fabiano said. “This really helped to keep our vision on target. And since we are constantly sharing information across Resident Evil teams, that really helped inform us in making what we consider the best survival horror game to date.”

In addition to this choice quote that will surely generate quite a bit of hype and excitement from Resident Evil fans, Fabiano also said that Village borrows a lot of ideas from Resident Evil 4, which is likely the most popular installment in the series. “You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4,” the producer said. “The team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.”

All in all, if Fabiano wanted to send anticipation for Resident Evil Village through the roof, he has done just that. To not only say that the game is shaping up to be the best ever within its own genre, but the comparisons to RE4 are sure to make many longtime fans giddy with excitement.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait that much longer to get our hands on the game. If you weren’t already counting down the days until release, Resident Evil Village is slated to launch later this year on May 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if you’d like to play it a bit earlier, a demo is currently available right now, exclusively on PS5.

So what do you think about Resident Evil Village in light of these new statements? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.