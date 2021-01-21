Resident Evil Village Demo Announced for PS5

✖

Resident Evil Village is getting a free demo, Capcom announced, and some people won’t have to wait at all to try it out. That’s because it’s available starting on Thursday now that the Resident Evil Showcase has wrapped up, but there’s a catch: It’s only available on the PlayStation 5. Those looking forward to the Resident Evil game on other platforms will have to wait until later in Spring 2021 when a separate demo will be made available across all platforms the game is planned for.

The demo isn’t an exact preview of Village though since players won’t be playing as Ethan Winters. Instead, they’ll be playing as a character referred to as “Maiden” who is stuck in the castle that Ethan eventually finds himself trapped in. As such, the demo itself is called “Maiden,” though PlayStation 5 owners shouldn’t have too hard a time finding it since it’ll likely be front and center in the store when you look for it.

Did somebody say demo? (We did. We said demo.) Revealed during #REShowcase, a PlayStation 5 exclusive visual demo, Maiden, will be available for download starting later today! Watch LIVE: 🌿 https://t.co/e4wOPFi45Z pic.twitter.com/GWYtP26KSb — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021

In the Maiden demo, players will control the otherwise unnamed character while trying to guide her out of the castle she’s stuck in. Without having played it yet, that alone sounds like a similar setup to the Kitchen demo that was available for Resident Evil Biohazard prior to the game’s release where players had to search the Baker residence for clues while they tried to escape the building they were trapped in.

Setting expectations for the demo before people could try it, Capcom’s Peter Fabiano said that there would be no combat in the demo, not even blocking, so don’t expect to be slaying zombies in this preview. Capcom described it as more of a “visual demo,” so instead, be prepared to take in the sights, any hints about what’s to come, and probably a few jump scares while you’re there.

For everyone else who doesn’t yet have a PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to try out the game through a demo in Sprint 2021. This one will perhaps show off more of the combat and other aspects of the gameplay by letting players control Ethan again, but details like that haven’t been announced.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7th and will come to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC as well as the previous generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.