Resident Evil Village Final Demo Is Available Now

Resident Evil Village is finally poised to release within the coming days, but ahead of that time, Capcom has now pushed live the game's final demo. Much like previous demos that have been available in recent weeks, this last trial will only be available for a limited time, meaning that you'll have to act somewhat quickly if you'd like to try it out for yourself.

This final demo for Resident Evil Village is currently available to download across all platforms, which is a bit of a change compared to some previous versions. Capcom has released the majority of these demos exclusively on PlayStation. This last one is able to be tested out by those on Xbox and PC as well, which is surely appreciated by those who own these platforms.

The final #ResidentEvilVillage demo for North America is just hours away, and will be available through launch! Pre-load now to make the most of your 60 minutes of time across the village and castle areas.

As for how long this demo will be lasting, it's actually going to be longer than normal. Originally, Capcom had only planned for this play phase to wrap up today on May 2. However, the publisher recently decided to extend the demo by a full week. Instead, it will now be playable all the way up until next week on May 9.

That being said, it's important to note that the demo itself for Resident Evil Village is still timed. So even though it's available for another full week, you'll only be able to play it for 60 minutes in total. So once your time runs out, the only way you'll be able to play more of it is to buy and experience the full game.

Fortunately, if that is your plan, you don't have much longer left to wait. Resident Evil Village will launch at the end of this week on May 7 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you planning to give this last demo a shot for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.