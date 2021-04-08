Resident Evil Village Reveals Lady Dimitrescu Twitter Emoji

✖

Resident Evil Village is just a few short weeks away from release, and the game will receive its own Twitter emoji to gear up for the occasion! It should come as little surprise that the emoji will not feature Ethan Winters or Chris Redfield, but will instead put Lady Dimitrescu in the spotlight. The character will appear alongside several Twitter hashtags associated with the game, and the Resident Evil franchise as a whole. The image features the character's head with her trademark hat and pale white skin. Clearly, Capcom is well aware which character fans are most interested to see in the game!

The Lady Dimitrescu emoji can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

Are you ready? Resident Evil Village is just a month away! Your tweets will stand head and shoulders above the rest using these hashtags featuring Lady Dimitrescu:#ResidentEvilVillage#REShowcase#REVillage#ResidentEvil25thAnniversary#ResidentEvilShowcase pic.twitter.com/TBrmw7UBHe — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

Throughout the history of the Resident Evil franchise, it's hard to recall another villain that has gotten this kind of spotlight from Capcom. Nemesis might be the lone exception, as the character was used to promote Resident Evil 3, and remains an important character in the series; it even went on to appear in games like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite! The difference here is that Lady Dimitrescu's popularity seems to be more of a happy accident. In the short time since the character was revealed, she's become the basis for fan art, cosplay, and more. Capcom seems to have fully embraced that popularity, using her to promote the game through the new emoji, and through store standees.

Time will tell whether or not Lady Dimitrescu will maintain this level of popularity. It's not hard to imagine the character becoming a franchise staple like Nemesis, and it seems like a no-brainer that Lady Dimitrescu merchandise will appear sometime in the near future. Ethan Winters might be the hero of Resident Evil Village, but it's clear fans have a different favorite!

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the Lady Dimitrescu emoji? Are you surprised by the interest surrounding the character?