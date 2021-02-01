Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Looks Amazing in Marvel vs. Capcom Art

✖

Earlier this month, Capcom revealed Lady Dimitrescu, one of the primary antagonists in Resident Evil Village. The character quickly became a hit with fans, inspiring cosplay, fan art, and more. Artist @Countgate on Twitter joined the club with an awesome piece of pixel art meant to evoke Marvel vs. Capcom! In the image, Lady Dimitrescu can be seen making short work of Gambit, preparing to finish off the X-Man with a clawed hand held high in the air. It's a really cool piece, and one that shows just how well the character would fit in with the fighting game franchise!

The art from @Countgate can be found embedded below.

It really is amazing just how well the character looks in the style of Capcom's classic arcade games! From the artwork alone, it feels like Lady Dimitrescu would translate well as a 2D fighter. Of course, Dimitrescu wouldn't be the first Resident Evil character to appear in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, so it's entirely possible that she could end up in a future entry, if her popularity continues after the release of Resident Evil Village. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next for the character!

Despite Dimitrescu's immediate surge in popularity, Capcom has not revealed a lot of information regarding her character, just yet. The villain will clearly be a problem for protagonist Ethan Winters, as will her daughters; in Capcom's recent Resident Evil Showcase, Dimitrescu's daughters can be seen transforming into plagues of locusts that attack the player! While the character will clearly be in charge of that particular group, the Showcase also revealed that Dimitrescu will answer to someone named Mother Miranda. It remains to be seen exactly who this figure is, but she must be pretty intimidating if Lady Dimitrescu answers to her!

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of @Countgate's Resident Evil Village art? Do you think Lady Dimitrescu would be a good fit for a Marvel vs. Capcom game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!