New Returnal PS5 Gameplay Footage Revealed

Housemarque’s Returnal is set to be one of the most prominent first-party titles from PlayStation Studios releasing in the early portion of 2021, but up to this point, we haven’t seen a whole lot of the game in action. Fortunately, that has now changed as a ton of new gameplay footage for the third-person action game has recently arrived.

Shared directly by Housemarque as part of the studio’s “HouseCast” video series, new gameplay of Returnal was highlighted and shows off many different aspects of the experience. The recent footage was also accompanied by a discussion featuring the game’s director, Harry Krueger. The developer explained more about the roots or Returnal and how the project came to be in the first place. Krueger said from the earliest days of development, he knew that he wanted to create a dark sci-fi game that featured a female protagonist and elements of time travel.

The Origins of #Returnal Learn more about the conception of the game in Ep.2 of our HouseCast with @harrytkrueger and @mbacehttps://t.co/8NUUEpCQFC — Housemarque (@Housemarque) December 21, 2020

As for the new gameplay itself, it continues to look incredibly fast-paced and sleek while running on the PlayStation 5. Returnal will have players running and gunning through the game’s world blasting enemies away as fast as possible, but it also seems to include quite a number of awesome looking abilities as well. In typical Housemarque fashion, your character has a dash ability at their disposal. Additionally, certain points in the environment will allow you to grapple hook onto them, letting you then get the drop on enemies from above.

Personally speaking, as a big fan of Housemarque’s previous games, Returnal looks like an amalgamation of what the studio has done in the past but on a much larger scale. There is a lot of Nex Machina DNA here in particular. While it remains to be seen if Returnal will live up to the quality that Housemarque has found with its past titles, it looks quite promising so far.

Returnal is set to release early next year on March 19, 2021, and will be released exclusively for the PS5. Until that time, you can continue following along with all of our coverage on the game right here.

So what do you think about this new gameplay for Returnal? Are you looking to pick the game up for your own PS5 when it launches next year? Give me your thoughts down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.