Rocket League Reportedly Getting X-Men, Star Wars Content

New collaborations are apparently coming to Rocket League over the next few weeks. According to a few reliable leakers in the Rocket League community, bundles based on two popular Disney properties will be made available: X-Men and The Mandalorian. The X-Men bundle will reportedly be released on April 23rd, and will be available through May 3rd. Meanwhile, the Beskar bundle will be dropping May 3rd and sticking around until May 20th. While these leaks seem pretty legitimate, readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from Epic Games and Psyonix.

X-Men in Rocket League: What to Expect

Assuming these leaks are correct, it's likely the X-Men content will somehow tie into X-Men '97. The Disney+ series has quickly become a hit with viewers, and would make the most sense. It's hard to say what the actual designs might look like, though. It's possible there could be a car based on the team's Blackbird jet, or there could be designs inspired by characters like Wolverine and Cyclops (kind of like the recent X-Men Hot Wheels toys).

As for The Mandalorian, it will be interesting to see what Psyonix does with that one. The timing lines up well with Star Wars Day on May 4th, but content based on the show was just added back in February. We don't know if this is just a return for that content so it can come to Fortnite Rocket Racing, or if this is something new. With less than a month to go until the X-Men content is apparently slated to appear, we should know a lot more about these collaborations in the very near future.

These leaks come just a few short weeks after Disney announced its ownership stake in Epic Games, and its intent to build a "games and entertainment universe." While Fortnite and Rocket League have both featured a lot of Disney content over the years, this could mean a lot more in the future.

The Future of Rocket League

If all of this comes to pass, it will be interesting to see how Rocket League fans react. A lot of players have been unhappy with the game over the last few months, with some noting their frustration with Season 14 in particular. Many players have felt that the game hasn't had enough in terms of new content lately, and there have been concerns that Psyonix splitting time with Rocket Racing could have a negative impact on Rocket League. The developer has assured fans that won't be the case, but players can hardly be blamed for feeling that way. Some collaboration content likely won't make fans feel any better, but hopefully this is a sign of more good things to come.

