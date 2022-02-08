Rocket League Announces Super Bowl LVI Update

Super Bowl LVI is still a few days away, but Rocket League fans will get a chance to celebrate early with the release of a brand-new update. Starting tomorrow, players will be able to check out the return of the Gridiron limited time mode, where players will be able to unlock NFL Wheels and a Field General Player Title. While Rocket League is inspired by a completely different game of football, the LTM takes quite a few cues from the American version. The ball attaches to the car when touched, and players can run it in for 7 points, or get 3 by throwing a field goal.

Rocket League fans that would rather watch professional players can always check out the return of the Gridiron Games on Twitch! The Gridiron Games will kick off on Thursday February 10th at 10 a.m. PT, and will air on the official Rocket League channel, which can be found right here.

Last but certainly not least, fans that own this year’s NFL Fan Pass will be happy to know they will automatically receive new content, including Breakout and Fennec Animated Decals for each of the 32 teams in the National Football League, as well as new matching Team Helmet Toppers. For those that didn’t grab the Fan Pass prior, it will be back in the game’s store, where players can purchase it for 1000 Credits. Newcomers will get access to all of the previously released content that was part of the pass, including the Dominus and Octane Decals for all teams, the Pigskin Paint Finish, and the Team Player Banner and Team Antenna collections.



The Gridiron LTM and NFL Fan Pass will both be available starting Wednesday February 9th at 9 a.m. PT, and running through Tuesday February 15th at 6 p.m. PT. Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the the new Super Bowl update in Rocket League? What do you think of the NFL Fan Pass content? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!