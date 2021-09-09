Rocket League Update 2.03 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Rocket League version 2.0.3 is now live, and it should be an exciting one for a lot of players! This update sets the stage for the game’s upcoming 2021 NFL Fan Pass content, while also providing some bug fixes and a new server region. With the NFL season just a few days away, it stands to reason that a lot of fans will be excited to celebrate the sport in Rocket League, and it should help that all 32 current NFL teams are represented. Full patch notes directly from the game’s official website can be found below.

THE HEADLINES

This update prepares Rocket League for the new incoming 2021 NFL Fan Pass content

We know many of you are patientlywaiting, and our goal is to release an update later this month thatbrings 120 FPS to the PlayStation 5

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Server Regions

‘India’ has been added as a server region Servers are hosted in Mumbai India tournament region uses ASM servers



BUG FIXES

Aliasing along the ramp in Deadeye Canyon has been fixed

Fixed a bug related to being kicked prematurely from an in-progress Tournament

Several Italian, German, and Russian localization fixes

Fixed a crash scenario involving Dropshot and the NASCAR Trail

Tournament Rank now correctly displays on the Tournament History page

In addition to these fixes, Psionix also seems to have updated its list of known issues with the game, spanning all of the various versions of Rocket League. Maintaining a game like Rocket League requires a lot of effort, but the new set of bug fixes should make fans happy while the team works on the rest. Fans should note that this update prepares the game for the 2021 NFL Fan Pass, but the content is not live just yet, and won’t be until sometime tomorrow. Until then, fans will just have to make do with the current content available!



Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Rocket League 2021 NFL Fan Pass? What do you think of the game’s latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!