Rocket League’s Season 5 Rival Series Signups Open Soon

The fifth season of Rocket League’s competitive circuit is about to begin with players soon able to sign up for their shot at the Rival Series.

Rocket League’s Rival Series is a way for up-and-coming players to make their way into the competitive esports scene if they and their friends have what it takes to compete at that level. After putting together a team and signing up anytime between Jan. 23 and Feb. 14, Rocket League players will participate in a couple of qualifier matches as the contenders are narrowed down to the best teams.

“For the aspiring Rocketeers out there there will be four online qualifiers in NA and EU, each, for a chance to gain entry into the Rival Series,” an update from Psyonix read. “Teams will be able to compete in up to two of the four Qualifiers, with the top 128 teams earning a spot in the Rival Series Play-in. From there, the eligible teams will compete for the remaining spots in either the North American or European Rival Series for Season 5.”

Both the Rival Series and the larger Rocket League Championship Series have fairly large winnings to pull from as well with $50,000 and $500,000 prize pools, respectively. If you’re hoping to participate in the Rival Series and take a shot at winning that prize, Psyonix has a couple of important dates to keep in mind.

Sign-Ups

January 23 – February 14

North American Qualifiers

February 17



February 24



February 27



March 3

European Qualifiers

February 18



February 25



February 28



March 4

Rival Series Play-In

North America – March 10



Europe – March 11

RLCS League Play Begins

North America – March 17



Europe – March 18

If you’re not interested in participating in the series yourself and just want to keep up with the competitive scene from a viewer’s perspective, you can always just watch the games through Twitch when it begins. A new Rocket League esports site is also up and running to put all of your esports needs in one place.