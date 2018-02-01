Rumor: The Next Assassin’s Creed Is Assassin’s Creed Dynasty

[UPDATE] PSU, from whom this story is sourced, made the following statement in an update: “To clarify, our source no longer works at Technicolor, and we were incorrect to state that they are ‘currently working’ on Assassin’s Creed ‘Dynasty.’”

With Assassin’s Creed: Origins receiving rave reviews, with many calling it the perfect comeback for the long-standing franchise, it’s only natural that many fans of the Brotherhood are curious as to what’s next. With speculation abound, one leak alleges that we will be taking our Creed to China with Assassin’s Creed Dynasty.

PSU reports that one employee working on the game’s animation at Technicolor confirmed the next step’s title, though no official announcement has been made by Ubisoft at this time. As with all leaks, take the information with a grain of salt until an official acknowledgement has been made.

With the source dropping the alleged new title, we know that Dynasty is typically tied in conjunction with China and that Ubisoft themselves have stated numerous times that they are looking to broaden the franchise even more – and yes, China itself has come up quite a bit for the developers. With their previous platformer Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, it will be interesting if this information proves true and that they chose to eloborate on this versus a new narrative setting all together.

The Chronicles chapters takes place in several places with each installment, including India and China both. The China chapter featured the Ming Dynasty as players assumed the role of Shao Jun during the Dynasty’s collapse. Could we be seeing a continuation of that story? Or is this leak unfounded entirely?

When Ubisoft announced Origins, many were pleasantly surprised by the drastic setting change. Egypt and Ninjas have been at the top of the requested list from fans for a long time now, so to see the team deliver one of those was a breath of fresh air for many. Especially so with the series gaining the reputation of being stale, and “just another annual release.” With the Egyptian narrative now out for the world to enjoy, it might just be time for Ubisoft to honor that second top requesting historical setting.

For me, personally, I would love to see a Mesopotamia setting, though realistically I can’t see that happening. At the end of the day, it has to be what the market wants and the market wants China. Until we have official confirmation, however, this is all just speculation and wishful thinking.