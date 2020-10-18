Run The Jewels' Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video to Premiere at Adult Swim Festival

✖

In case you missed it, the music group Run The Jewels features on the soundtrack for the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red. This weekend, Run The Jewels announced that it will share the world premiere of the music video for their Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack song next month during Adult Swim Festival 2020.

More specifically, the Adult Swim Festival 2020 is set to run on November 13th and 14th. In addition to the world premiere music video from Run The Jewels, the event features other music, comedy, and more. The whole thing should be available on YouTube when live, though it is unclear exactly when during the festival the music video will drop.

We've got one more surprise for you tonight. Catch the world premiere of the @runjewels x @cyberpunkgame music video at Adult Swim Festival 2020 - coming November 13-14. Festival lineup and all details dropping soon. For all updates and info, visit https://t.co/ONVT27o3Nx pic.twitter.com/RRTrDhe8oY — adultswim (@adultswim) October 18, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited about the Run The Jewels music video? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!