Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms Backwards Compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible on both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, CD Projekt Red announced this week. This means that if you decide to purchase the game on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One and end up upgrading to the next-gen consoles later, you’ll be able to pop in your Cyberpunk 2077 disc or download the digital version on the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 and start playing without issue. The news comes right on the heels of the game’s latest delay which gives at least some good news to look forward to following the delay announcement.

There’d already been some talk of how the game would bridge the console generations later this year with Cyberpunk 2077 already confirmed to be a part of the Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery program, but there were still some questions about how the PlayStation 5 deal would work since Sony doesn’t have an answer to Smart Delivery right now. To clear up any of those lingering questions, CD Projekt Red took to Twitter via the official Cyberpunk 2077 account to confirm the plans.

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Further clarification was provided when a user asked if this backwards compatibility feature would apply to the physical copies of the game as well. CD Projekt Red said the feature will work with both digital and physical copies of the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Moving from September to November isn’t too bad of a delay considering how long people have already been waiting on the game. It’s now scheduled to release on November 19th, but that date has already been singled out as a particularly interesting one. It’s on a Thursday, not a Friday or Tuesday which are the typical release days for new games, especially the biggest ones. There’s some suspicion then that this date might give an idea of when the next-gen consoles will be released. A week before the Thanksgiving shopping frenzy certainly sounds like a time when a highly anticipated game and next-gen consoles would be released, but of course nobody is officially saying one way or another yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.